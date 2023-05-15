Netting is expected to dissolve cricket balls in Victoria Park





The city’s heritage advisory committee asked to approve 20-foot nets as the park is in the Dickson Hill Heritage Conservation District

Cricket balls that have landed on the tennis courts at Galt’s Victoria Park have caused enough safety concerns. The city wants to install a 20-foot line of nets along one of the field fences to protect players from the hard, leather-bound balls. Because the courts are lower than the cricket pitch, the existing 3-metre high fence often fails to keep out the cricket balls. The Cambridge Cricket Club and the City of Cambridge have had an agreement since 1991 which recognizes the shared use of the clubhouse and park with the Victoria Park Tennis Club. The request will go to the city’s heritage advisory committee this week, given the park’s protected heritage status within the Dickson Hill Heritage Conservation District. The HCD requires any changes to the appearance of the park to be approved. The netting system consists of aluminum upright posts installed with concrete footings and braided black mesh on a cable pulley system. Employees believe the proposed offset does not violate the provisions of the original deed for the park or policies within the Dickson Hill HCD Plan, according to a report due to be sent to the committee this week. “Given its relative transparency and its location right next to the tennis courts, the net’s visual effects on the character of Victoria Park are minimal,” the report states. “The lower height of the tennis courts in the park and the group of trees at the top of the hill will also minimize the visual impact on the view across the park.” In his report, the town’s senior heritage planner, Jeremy Parsons, writes that the property where Victoria Park is located was owned for much of the 19th century by William Dickson (1769-1846) and his son William Dickson Junior (1799-1877 ). Known locally as “Dickson’s Bush”, the area of ​​Galt west of the Grand River remained undeveloped until the late 1800s. The park itself was established in 1901 as a result of the 28-acre donation to the City of Galt by Eugene Langdon Wilks (1855-1934). Additional acreage was later acquired by the city of Galt, increasing the size of the park. Wilks was born in New York as the youngest of seven in the wealthy American family. After studying in England, Wilks came to Canada and bought land on the west side of the river, including part of his family’s estate, where he built Langdon Hall, the well-known country house completed in 1902. “Wilks’ original title deed to the City of Galt, dated June 11, 1901, contained several provisions for the continued use of the property,” the report said. Such stipulations were that the land shall be held as a free and open public park, known as “Victoria Park”, that it may not be sold, rented, fenced, no entry fee is required and that it must be left open and preserved as far as it is possible in its natural, wild and wooded state, except what may be necessary for driveways and paths.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cambridgetoday.ca/local-news/netting-expected-to-solve-problem-cricket-balls-in-victoria-park-7001750

