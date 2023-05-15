Five Tennis For Fun Sarasota athletes advance to the state championship





Tennis For Fun athletes worked tirelessly to hone their skills and prepare for the State Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Lake Nona, Florida, hosted by Special Olympics Florida on May 5. Three athletes took gold and two took silver. The season started in November and concluded the final day with a farewell party on May 3 at Arlington Park before heading to the state championships. “It’s the best day of my life. The coaches are bad to the bone,” said athlete Dylan Mayes. Mayes handed out gift bags to each coach at the party and thanked everyone who helped make the season a success. We enjoy (Tennis For Fun) more than the athletes. We can show up in a bad mood and leave so happy because the athletes inspire us all and it’s just so much fun, said Stacey Allerton, volunteer coach. Athletes range from 16 to 65 years old with a total of 15 athletes in the program. These are the most loving people and they are just so happy to be here, says Brenda Shields, director of Tennis for Fun in Sarasota. I moved from Tampa three years ago and volunteered for the program there. Me and my husband Ron, who is also the director, started the program in Longboat Key. We just wanted to do something for the community and a large percentage of the athletes are from The Haven. The program began in Longboat Key, where it spent two seasons before moving to Arlington Park. Amanda Walsh, Bethany Heckler and Dylan Mayes won gold in red ball skills in their division, and Nico Moschini and Wendy Mikula won silver, Shields explained. The divisions are based on age and skill level, but they were super happy. It was such a successful day at the state, Shields said. We just got a donation from the Suncoast Mens Tennis League where they donated $2,500 because they were so excited about our program. It is so helpful because if we can get donations we can accommodate our athletes when they go to the regional games or declare otherwise they have to wake up at 4am the day to get where they are going and later fight that day. Tennis For Fun, a non-profit organization that provides free clinics to athletes with disabilities, was founded in 2000 by Nathan Moore, a high school student at the time. It was a high school project and it just grew. His mother, Judy Moore, took over and developed it, which she runs in several states. Because it was so successful here, the program is now running in Richmond, Virginia and Charleston, West Virginia, Shields said. I’m so proud of all our athletes in the program and it’s always a sad day when you have to say goodbye to them, but we hope to start our fourth season in November.”

