MGOLF is off to a solid first round start at The Morgan Hill Regional





MORGAN HILL, California. Tyler Isenhart led the Baylor men’s golf team to a tie for fourth place after Monday’s Morgan Hill Regional first round at Institute Golf Club. led the Baylor men’s golf team to a tie for fourth place after Monday’s Morgan Hill Regional first round at Institute Golf Club. Isenhart’s 3-under 69 is just two shots behind the individual lead and was one of three Baylor scores on par or better. Drew Wrightsons 1-under 71 and Johnny Keepers even par 72. The Bears are nine shots back from first-round leader Mississippi State, but only seven shots separate the No. 2-9 spots. After Wednesday’s final round, the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club next week. Missouri’s Alfons Bondesson shot a 5-under 67 on Monday to follow the field. THE OVERFLOW

First round Starting on the back nine, Isenhart carded an early birdie at No. 11 and added another at No. 14. His lone bogey of the day came at No. 15, but he bounced back with a birdie at No. 16 to made the turn with a 2-under 34. The senior made his fourth birdie of the day at No. 3 before finishing with six straight pars to tie for fifth. Wrightson continued his strong play, breaking par for the third time in his last four rounds with a 1-under 71. The sophomore made a pair of birdies on Nos. 11 and 14, before returning a shot with a bogey on No. 11. 15 for a 1-under 35 on his front nine. Wrightson pushed his score to 3-under with two more birdies on Nos. 2 and 4, but made a pair of bogeys on Nos. 6 and No. 8 to finish the day with a tie of 19e. Keefer opened with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 13, rounding a birdie on No. 13 for an 1-over 37 on his back nine. Turning to the front nine, Keefer made a birdie at No. 2 and another at No. 7 to get into the red, with his final bogey at No. 8 to fall back to even par and into a tie for 27e. Zach Heffernan shot an 1-over 73 to end the first round on a tie of 40e. The sophomore made a first bogey on number 10, but responded with two birdies on numbers 11 and 13 to go under par. A bogey on No. 18 got him to make the turn with an even-par 36. Up front, Heffernan made just one bogey on No. 7 for an 1-over 37 to close out his opening-round 73. Luke Dossey finished in a tie for 40e with a 3-over 75 on Monday. The senior started with a birdie at No. 10, before making a quadruple-bogey seven at No. 13 to fall to 3-over par. He responded with a birdie at No. 14, but closed out his out nine. on 3-over with a bogey at No. 18. The Austin native finished strong, running nine pairs in a row to even par his last 14 holes. HIGHLIGHTS Baylor’s first-round 285 was the lowest postseason round since he shot a 277 in the final round of the Louisville Regional in 2019.

The Bears beat the par fives on Monday, leading the field with a 4.60 batting average.

BU tied for third most pars on Monday with 63.

from Tyler Isenhart 3-under 69 is his lowest opening round this season and his lowest since a 3-under 69 at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in 2020.

3-under 69 is his lowest opening round this season and his lowest since a 3-under 69 at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in 2020. Isenhart led the field in par-5 scoring (4.25).

Drew Wrightson broke par for the third time in the last four rounds.

broke par for the third time in the last four rounds. In the opening round Zach Heffernan tied for fifth best par-3 scoring average (2.75).

tied for fifth best par-3 scoring average (2.75). Johnny Keefer shot his fourth round at par or better in seven career postseason rounds.

shot his fourth round at par or better in seven career postseason rounds. Only four players made more pars than Luke Dossey in the first round (14). STAT OF THE DAY Four of Baylor’s five players made their postseason debut on Monday. Johnny Keefer is the only player with postseason experience prior to Monday. WHAT’S NEXT The Bears tee off on Tuesday No. 10 in the second round, playing alongside Lousiville and NC State starting at 10:00 AM CT. Luke Dossey will be the first followed by Zach Heffernan at 10:11 am Johnny Keefer turns off at 10:22 a.m., Drew Wrightson at 10:33 a.m., and Tyler Isenhart in the anchor position at 10:44 am Live scoring and stats are available on Golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to learn more about Baylor Men’s Golf. BaylorBears. com

