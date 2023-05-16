Create and play cricket and clover at Playforest – PDX Parent





Learn to crochet cute knits or practice your own craft hobby, meet other maker parents and enjoy our interactive space with your little one!

Day & Time: Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Ages: Creepers – 4 years

About: The perfect playgroup and cozy hour for crafty parents and their curious little ones! Learn to crochet (no experience required!) with the help of Elise, owner of Cricket and Clover knitwear, or bring materials and tools to practice whatever craft you’re passionate about. Each month Elise provides easy new project instructions and all the materials needed to get you started crocheting your own cute knits. If you’re a total beginner, don’t worry – these projects are great practice for anyone just starting to crochet. Meanwhile, children are invited to interact at the craft table, explore our play area and practice interacting with peers. Add this fun and therapeutic group to your weekly family schedule to stay inspired, share your craft and meet new friends About Eliza: Elise is a local mama and owner of Cricket + Clover handmade souvenirs. You may have already seen her charming, chunky yarn creations in the Playforest store! Elise’s specialty is heritage quality knitwear for mini adventurers (hats, toddler purses, etc.) and plush magical creatures of all shapes and sizes. You can find her on Instagram @cricketandclovercrochet Here’s some important information you should know before your visit: This activity is for children aged 0-4. Playforest is specially tailored for the little ones! Children are required to wear non-slip socks while playing. Suitable non-slip socks can be brought from home or can be purchased from Playforest for $2 a pair. No outside food is allowed. Playforest offers allergy safe snacks for sale at the reception. sign our digital exemption before playing. If you arrive at Playforest and still need to sign a waiver, we’ll be happy to help you on our digital kiosk. Guests are requiredbefore playing. If you arrive at Playforest and still need to sign a waiver, we’ll be happy to help you on our digital kiosk. Happy trails from Playforest and hopefully see you soon!



