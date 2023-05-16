Sports
Red Raiders battle Horns for 5-star WR
The first year of the Joey McGuire era of Texas Tech football saw the emergence of a new culture and identity as the Red Raiders battled through numerous injuries (especially at the QB position) and one of the toughest schedules in the country at 8- 5 to finish. on the season, much better than any pre-season forecast.
However, for the McGuire era to reach the next stratosphere, the magnetic head coach will need to increase the talent entering his locker room. Given McGuire’s reputation among Texas high school football coaches and his undeniable interpersonal skills, Red Raider fans are now dreaming of what he might eventually do on the recruiting path, and this offseason, those hopes are focused on recruiting 5-stars wide receiver Micah Hudson, who seems to have narrowed his choices to Texas Tech and Texas.
While there has been no official announcement of a final two schools from Hudson’s camp, multiple outlets are reporting that his choice will come down to one of two future former conference rivals. Recently, On3 Recruits tweeted that the Lake Belton, Texas product will be making an official visit to Tech on June 9 and Tech on June 23. Meanwhile, other sources report that Hudson’s visit to Lubbock will take place later in the month, but still ahead of his trip to Austin.
Ideally, Tech would like to have Hudson on campus after his visit to Lubbock. The mere fact that such a high-profile player even visits is remarkable. After all, Tech has never brought in a 5-star high school recruit in football and players of Hudson’s stature hardly ever think twice about the Red Raiders.
That is likely to change with McGuire at the helm. Considering that virtually every high school coach in the state looks up to McGuire for working his way up from the prep ranks to head coach of the Big 12, the second-year Red Raider headman is capable of playing for the caliber of players no other coach in the world can match. the program’s history has ever had.
That access to high-end talent was evident in McGuire’s first recruiting cycle as he led Tech to the No. 46 overall high school class in the country (according to 247Sports.com) despite only being on the job for two months when the early signing period began . That class was the highest ranked on the program since 2016, but many on the South Plains believe McGuire’s future classes will rank much higher now that he’s laid a solid foundation for his program.
For example, his 2023 high school recruit pull finished 37th nationally and 5th in conference. Now the McGuire staff is hard at work putting together the class of 2024 and while it’s early in the process, Tech ranks 22nd in the nation and tops the Big 12 thanks to nine current pledges.
With all due respect, none of the players McGuire has landed in this class yet hold a candle to Hudson in the eyes of the recruiting services. The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver is the No. 5 player in the country and the No. 2 player in Texas, as well as the No. 2 receiver in the U.S. according to 247Sports curated rankings.
In addition to Tech and UT, he has offers from some of the game’s most prestigious programs, such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. So, of course, no one outside of Texas Tech circles believes that Hudson will end up in Lubbock.
The national preference for Texas is understandable given the recruiting prowess of the two programs in contention. However, this isn’t Matt Wells or Kliff Kingsbury in charge of Tech. It’s Joey McGuire, who happens to be one of the most dynamic and personable head coaches in the country. Plus, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t necessarily seen as Mack Brown’s next arrival when it comes to personality and charm.
Yet Texas has a reputation and prestige that eclipse all but a handful of programs in the country. However, the shine on the Horns isn’t quite as bright as it once got near a decade of mediocrity on the 40 acres where the ditches are littered with former 5 star recruits who didn’t live up to their potential.
Meanwhile, thanks to recent NFL Draft first round picks like Patrick Mahomes, Jordyn Brooks and Tyree Wilson, Tech is beginning to be recognized as a program that can help players achieve their professional goals just like any other program. Perhaps that perception will help influence Hudson’s decision.
We should also consider the looming NIL battle that will no doubt play a part in this recruiting saga. Will the moneybrokers behind the Red Raiders’ NIL effort be willing to step up and be competitive with what we can only assume will be a lucrative opportunity for Hudson in Austin? That played a big role in December 2021 when current UT quarterback Quinn Ewers chose UT over Tech after attending both programs when he left Ohio State, where he signed as a 5-star player from South Lake, Texas.
Jugs has been estimated by some to have snagged somewhere close to $1 million worth of NIL deals in Austin a $1.4 million deal he signed straight out of high school. Those are waters Tech has never wanted or been able to swim in. But now that McGuire has the full support of Tech’s biggest financial drivers, that story could change.
Of course, it seems unlikely that a recipient, even one as sought-after as Hudson, would demand the kind of financial commitment a QB makes from Ewers’ recognition and celebrity. Still, this won’t be a recruiting effort that Tech will succeed in without stepping up to compete in the NIL arena.
How Hudson’s pursuit ultimately pans out will tell us a lot about McGuire’s recruiting abilities. Should Tech shock the rest of the country and secure Hudson’s services, it would create waves in the high school and college football world and could open the door to even more blue-chip prospects for Tech. And the thought of Joey McGuire coaching a team of All-Americans should shock the water out of the rest of the NCAA.
