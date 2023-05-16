Blue Devils fourth after first round in Norman





NORMAN, Okla. After a brief weather delay to start the day, the Duke men’s golf team shot a 5-under, 283, and ranks fourth after the first 18 holes at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. Kelly Chinn And Luke example led the way for the Blue Devils in the Norman Regional, after opening rounds of 3-under, 69, on Monday. HOW IT HAPPENED The start of Monday’s game was postponed to late in the morning due to the weather.

As a team, Duke shot a 5-under, 283, in the first round.

The Blue Devils are currently in fourth place, five shots behind the leader, Texas Tech. The top five teams after 54 holes of competition advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz., held May 26-31.

Kelly Chinn got his 11th round in the 60s this season with his 3-under, 69. He started his day at No. 10 and quickly got into the red with birdies at No. 11 and No. 13. He finished his first nine holes at 2-under and started the front nine with his third birdie of the day at No. 1, a par-4 of 472 yards. The Great Falls, Virginia native finished his opening round with eight straight pars to cap off a bogey-free start to the regional game.

Ian Siebers signed on Monday for an even par, 72. The junior got to 1-under after rolling in a birdie on the par-5 13th and held steady for the rest of the back nine, going bogey free and moving forward under par. After a No. 2 bogey, Siebers held out with five pars over the next five holes, before finishing a birdie bogey on Nos. 8 and 9 to round out the opening round.

William Love started his tournament with seven consecutive pars, followed by a double bogey at No. 17. The freshman fought back as the round progressed, swapping for a birdie on the par-3 third and par-5 eighth before a bogey at No. 9 hit a ended his tournament. round on 1-over, 73.

Duke finished Monday’s round as the third best team for scoring on par-3s, finishing 3-over.

Playing golf consistently throughout the day as a team, the Blue Devils tied with Colorado for most pars of any team with 63.

As a team, Duke has finished under par in five of the last six rounds.

The Blue Devils have a total of 19 undersized rounds this season, tying them for a season-long draw in the program’s history (2016-2017).

The 5-under, 283, is the best NCAA regional first round team score to par since Duke’s 8-under 276 in the Lubbock Regional in 2015 and is the best opening round score to par in program history at an NCAA Regional held at a par 72 course. QUOTES “I’m anxious and excited to start this week since the ACC championship ended. It was a bit of a strange round from start to finish for me. I had a couple of misses that scared me a bit, but I felt like that I kept fighting all the way through. The highlight was definitely the No. 2-5 stretch. After making a heavy double bogey on No. 17, Coach Green told me I had it in me to pull off a run of make three or four in a row and in the end that’s what happened.” duke sophomore Luke example

“Today was really solid. I felt like I had my driver and irons under control which led to a really solid lap with no bogeys. Overall it was pretty stress free and a great day. Looking forward to things to keep going.” duke sophomore Kelly Chinn NEXT ONE Duke returns to the track Tuesday morning and starts play at 8:30 a.m. at No. 10, alongside Colorado and North Florida.

Live scoring is available at Gulf state. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMGOLF” to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s golf. #Good week

