County cricket talking points: Surrey and Warwickshire go clear of the pack | County Championship

Ball one: Middlesex feels warmth from Burns and Smith

The Trans-Thames derby illustrated why the southern county can expect another battle for the pennant in September and why the north side faces a nervous struggle for survival. Two seam attacks full of experience and talent, again this heatless spring, had convenient conditions for bowling and both performed well. The difference, to no one’s surprise, was in the at bat.

Surrey found a pair of scores from captain Rory Burns (88) and his likely successor Jamie Smith (97) to match Middlesex’s best guns, Sam Robson (76) and Pieter Malan (66). But the impact of the fall of the fourth wicket told the story, Middlesex’s 188 for four flattered to deceive, all out for 209; Surrey’s 190 for four was the basis for doubling their score before the innings ended. A lead of 171 was enough for the five-man Surrey seam attack to work with and Burns took another comfortable 22 points to remain top of the table.

Ball two: Rushworth proves worth it

Warwickshire’s seam attack is also enjoying early season conditions, with Essex being knocked down twice in less than 100 overs to hold onto Surrey’s coattails, three points clear of the leaders.

It’s still a shock to see Chris Rushworth’s name on a Warwickshire card, but the veteran pacer is as comfortable as a bear in the woods following his move from Durham, the signing of the season to date please. Of course he’s so grooved in his job, relentlessly looking for a flaw in the field and a flaw in the batter’s technique, that a little juice under his feet and a little cloud overhead is all he needs. Thirty wickets in five matches is his Haalandish haul with power to add.

Ball three: Kent marches to a draw at Canterbury

Hampshire might have expected to join the pacemakers after securing a 278 lead in the first innings at Canterbury, but the home side showed admirable determination to knock out four sessions for the draw.

Old school it may be, but Zak Crawley, Ben Compton and Jack Leaning all batted over three hours, with Jordan Cox not much behind them. That Crawley’s pass rate turned out to be the highest of the quartet was no surprise, but coming in on a pedestrian 42 certainly was.

The home side can look back on the five points secured for the tie as crucial to keeping them up in the autumn; it is believed that Hampshire already regrets giving up the extra 11 points for victory in their title chase.

Ball four: Huttons the name

Nottinghamshire drew level with Hampshire in third after sweeping Northamptonshire aside with an innings at Wantage Road, seven wickets each to Brett Hutton and Dane Paterson.

Hutton, despite that flashy name, often goes under the radar, easily categorized as another greentop trundler of the sort who will never play for England, so why should he rack up 100 or more games in the Championship?

That, of course, misses the mark spectacularly. The County Championship has a history, culture and value in its own right, and Hutton has honed his skills to the point where he has the outstanding return of three fivefers in his four appearances this season. He may not elicit the visceral excitement provided by his fast-but-fragile teammate Olly Stone, but it’s a joy to watch a craftsman do his job and few have done so to more effect in recent weeks.

Brett Hutton helped Nottinghamshire beat Northamptonshire. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ball five: Abell cannot set a goal

Lancashire v Somerset would have drawn a pair of Xs on a pool coupon at the time, the draw specialists produced another at Old Trafford, enough to keep both sides scoreless, the only such records in the division.

Wisden will show two centuries for teenage prodigy James Rew, currently just a big hit behind Cheteshwar Pujara, no less, as the country’s top scorer. That said, 21 overs were bowled on the final day by Lancashire’s two wicket-keepers, George Bell and Dane Vilas, which reflects rather poorly on the game.

With the visitors starting final day three with a lead of 149 and James Anderson unavailable for Lancashire, perhaps Tom Abell should have shown more ambition and gone through with it, but one understands why the calculations, on a level pitch, could not be solved in a suitable equation.

This is an example of how this column suggestion to donate runs would work in such circumstances. Skippers shall be allowed, in the presence of the race umpire, to set up a chase for the fourth day. At lunch, Vilas might have offered enough runs in the book to set a target of 300 in two sessions and Abell might have had to bite. These circumstances don’t come up often, but surely it’s better for Vilas to play a bit of poker instead of bowling a few overs?

Ball six: Raine stops play with a game-winning knock

Durham beat Yorkshire by one wicket in as exciting a match as Lancashires was dull. The match had gone so and so until Durham’s eighth wicket fell with 73 still needed, leaving only an injured Brydon Carse.

To their great credit, Ben Raine and Matthew Potts not only came to the end on day three, but started again on day four, only for the thousands who listened to the commentary on Sunday morning to sigh, a collective told you when Potts fell to the new ball with two runs to go.

Carse got a bat on the ball and Ben Raine, doing a classic No. 8 job, walked off the hero with 50 not to his credit. Yorkshire’s long wait for a win continues, the Tykes anchored at the foot of the table; Durham goes upstairs.