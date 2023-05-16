Women’s tennis beats Ohio State to advance to NCAA quarterfinals

Before fans cheered under Friday’s blue skies, No. 7 Stanford Women’s Tennis (24-2, 10-0 PAC 12) put on a masterful performance, beating No. 10 Ohio State (22-8, 10-1 Big 10) 4 -1 in the NCAA Tournaments Round-of-16. The Cardinals’ winning streak has reached 21 in a row.

The game was never close. Starting with the doubles, the Cardinal made an authoritative statement that they were the better team. In fact, it took the Buckeyes nearly 20 minutes to earn their first game and Stanford was not behind in any set. On court two, graduate student Sara Choy and freshman Alexandra Yepifanova finished first and rolled to a 6-2 victory. The match was highlighted by Yepifanova’s powerful and well-placed serve, opening the field for Choy’s sharp net volleys.

Then, on court three, the formidable team of sophomore Connie Ma and Valencia Xu won the set 6-2, with Ma hitting some nice through shots and Xu steady from the baseline. The win was their 11th straight. At almost the same time, the No. 16 ranked team of senior Angelica Blake and freshman Alexis Blokhina triumphed 6-1 on the first court, beating their Buckeye opponents, No. 37 Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff, in every stage. The cardinal secured the double point in just half an hour.

In the following singles matches, the Cardinal recorded an early victory. No. 44 Blake, who lost just one match all afternoon in singles and doubles, knocked out her Buckeye opponent 6-0, 6-0. Blake’s sharp shots and her uncanny ability to switch back and forth from attack to defense were on full display.

No. No. 29 Yepifanova, on lane one, followed with a dominant win over No. 30 Ratliff. Yepifanova broke Ratliff’s serve early and then cruised to a 6–2 first set win. At 2-0 in the second inning, Ratliff appeared to sprain an ankle. After a long time-out for treatment, play resumed and Yepifanova picked up where she left off and won the second set 6-1. Throughout the game, Yepifanova answered Ratliff’s powerful groundstrokes with equal if not greater power and with superior consistency and shot placement, putting her opponent on the defensive. Yepifanova’s serve was also a powerful weapon, yielding several aces and service winners.

Xu, on court five, won the tiebreaker point. Her opponent, No. 89 Shelly Bereznyak, had not lost a singles match since February, but Xu jumped to a 4-0 lead and battled to win the first set, 7-5. Xu quickly suppressed any Buckeye hopes for a good second set. Standing at the baseline, she took the ball early, dictated the point and kept Bereznyak off balance. In the final game, Xu trailed 0-40 before clinching the final four points to secure a 6-0 win in the second set and match.

When Xu secured the clincher, Choy was leading 6-4, 4-5 on court six. On court three, No. 84 Blokhina, who had lost her first set 6–0, showed her fortitude by coming back from 1–4 in the second to win it in a tiebreak just as the match ended. The Buckeyes got their lone point when at court two No. 20 Siemers defeated No. 18 Ma 6-1, 6-4.

Afterwards, Yepifanova said of her singles game: I’ve watched Sydni play since juniors. I know her game. She has also been in the Fall Nationals. I saw her play there she had a great win but I knew if I could focus on what I need to do first serve percentage getting deep returns and just take all the opportunities that I have I knew that the score would go my way.

She also described what makes her and Choy such an effective doubles team, especially in her service games: When I’m at the baseline and Sara at the net, we both have a lot of confidence. Sara has great hands. She loves being up there and I also have a lot of confidence in her and I also have confidence in my basic skills to set her up. Generally hitting consistently and not throwing loose points is what Sara and I do best.

When asked how she recovered so quickly from last week’s singles loss to Oklahoma State, her first since February, Yepifanova talked about her mental preparation and the challenges of managing academics and athletics at the same time.

By Oklahoma State, I was in a different mental state. The day leading up to Oklahoma State I had two midterms and the day before I had another, so it’s been a hectic week heading into Oklahoma State, Yepifanova said. But I really took the time for this one. I rested more. I felt more prepared mentally and that really showed in many aspects of my game, not just my serve.

The Cardinal will now advance to Wednesday’s NCAA quarterfinals in Orlando, Florida, where they will meet No. 2 Texas A&M (30-2, 13-0 SEC).

They are clearly a very good team, Yepifanova said of the Aggies. They played great [but] played out of this world. I think everyone is so confident and everyone has each other back, so I think it’s going to be a great match.