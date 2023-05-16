Pennsylvania’s top table tennis players battle for the title in Lancaster





The Manor Table Tennis Club has the defending champion.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. As you watch players drenched in sweat shoot a ball back and forth, it is clear that the tournament is on the Manor table tennis club is not your run-of-the-mill “I’ve got a winner” tournament at your family gathering or party. “These players, many of them will train weekly. They even participate in out-of-state tournaments,” tournament director Chip Rutan described. “One of our players tried out for the Olympics many years ago. He’s an older gentleman now, but it’s a very high level.” For two days, the USA Table Tennis Pennsylvania State Championships serve up elite table action. “It gives a lot of good competition for our players at the club because you’re used to playing against the same people, which is nice, but now we’re bringing other people with different skills, and it’s very multicultural,” said Rutan. . “If you look around, you see people from Asia, people from all over the country and the world have come here.” Players from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Scranton flocked to the Manor Table Tennis Club in Lancaster, home of the defending champion, Jameson Bernard. “The competition is strong,” said Bernard. “There are new players here, so I have to get used to their game right away. I walk around and watch them play.” The action is intense, both physically and mentally. “The mental part is a big part of table tennis,” Bernard added. “You can have all the skills. You can be athletic, but if you don’t have the mental part, you’re not going to get very far.” “You’re trying to outsmart your opponent a little,” Rutan agreed. “You try to set up your shot, kind of like tennis, where you may not cover the same distance as tennis, but you go back and forth at a faster pace than tennis.” If their game isn’t at this level, just watching can help a player realize what it takes to be among the best players. “We’ve seen a lot of people come over, recreational players, who want to see what it’s like to see some of the better players compete, and they still enjoy watching and cheering, if they’re hopefully members of a club. against a non-club member”, Rutan laughed. If you think you’ve got what it takes, the Manor Table Tennis Club meets four days a week. More information can be found on their website. Download the FOX43 app here.

