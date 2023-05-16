Sports
How BYU football fared in its first year of conferences
PROVO, Utah– BYU football entering the Big 12 Conference is a historic move for the Cougars. It will be BYU’s sixth different league in football.
From 2011 to 2022, BYU operated as an FBS Independent program, with all of its Olympic sports participating in the West Coast Conference.
As BYU gears up for its first year in the Big 12, let’s take a look back at how BYU fared in the first year of the other conferences they’ve been part of on the roster.
1922 – Rocky Mountain Conference
Record: 1-5 overall, same in conference
BYU’s first year of football was in 1922. They started playing football in the Rocky Mountain Conference. Before the RMC was invited to the Big 12 in 2021, the RMC was the last time Brigham Young University athletics were invited to compete.
BYU won one game in 1922 against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Teams in the 1922 Rocky Mountain Conference: Utah, Colorado, Utah State, Colorado Mines, Colorado State, Colorado College, Denver, and Wyoming.
1938 – Athletic Conference in the Mountain States
Record: 4-3-1 overall, 3-2-1 in MSAC
The name Rocky Mountain Conference disappeared and the name Mountain States Athletic Conference was born. BYU finished with a winning record for only the sixth time since the program’s inception in 1922.
1948 – Skyline Conference
Record: 5-6 overall, 1-3 in Skyline
When Colorado left for the Big 8 Conference, the league changed to the Skyline Conference with Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, Denver, and Wyoming. As a result, they were known as the ‘Skyline Six’. BYU finished near the bottom of the league, with their only league victory against Wyoming.
1962 – WAC
Record: 4-6 overall, 2-2 in WAC
BYU was a founding member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 1962. The league’s membership included BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
BYU grew its brand as a member of the WAC. But in the early years of the league, they were at the bottom of the league.
In the WAC’s first year, New Mexico claimed the conference crown.
1996 – WAC with 16 teams
Record: 14-1 overall, 9-0 in WAC
WAC champions, mountain division champions
The 16-team WAC was an atmosphere
Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 16, 2022
In today’s college football, conferences with up to 16 teams are all the rage. But if you go back over a quarter of a century ago, the WAC came up with a wild idea to have a 16-team league stretching from Hawaii to Houston, Texas.
After the Southwest Conference dissolved, the WAC jumped at the chance to pick up TCU, Rice, and SMU. In addition, they added Independent Tulsa and Big West members UNLV and San Jose State. The competition spanned five time zones, 4,000 miles and was based in nine states.
BYU’s time in the 16-team WAC was successful, especially in 1996. They won the WAC Mountain Division title and then defeated Pacific Division champion Wyoming in the first-ever WAC Championship Game in Las Vegas in front of a network television audience.
BYU finished the 1996 season with a Cotton Bowl victory over Kansas State and was No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll.
1999 – Mountain West Conference
Record: 8-4 overall, 5-2 in MWC
Tied for MWC Championship
After the failed 16-team WAC experiment, BYU, Utah, Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, UNLV, San Diego State, and Wyoming branched out to form the Mountain West Conference.
BYU started the 1999 season strong with an 8-1 record. But then the wheels went off in Laramie in a loss to Wyoming, as the Pokes brought a lot of gadget play that BYU had no answer to. Then Utah defeated BYU in Provo, forcing BYU to share the first MWC title with Utes State and Colorado.
2011 – Independence
Balance: 10-3 overall
The 2011 season marked a radical change in college football as many teams entered new conferences. But perhaps the most radical move was BYU charting its own path with football independence.
BYU worked with the WAC to populate the backend of November schedules in the first year of independence. The Cougars won games against Ole Miss, UCF, Oregon State and Utah State as some of the highlights. Then they ended the season with an Armed Forces Bowl victory over Tulsa.
2023 – Big 12 conference
BREAKING: The Big 12 Conference has invited #BYU!
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 10, 2021
BYU will play in a major football conference in the Big 12 for the first time in program history this fall. The Cougars were officially invited to the Big 12 on September 10, 2021, less than two months after Texas and Oklahoma announced their intent to move to the SEC.
BYU joins UCF, Cincinnati and Houston in the league. The first Big 12 football schedule includes home games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, plus road trips to TCU and Texas. BYU’s first Big 12 game will take place in Lawrence, Kansas on September 23 against the Kansas Jayhawks.
