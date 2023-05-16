West Ottawa tennis shares OK Red title with one point: ‘Job is not finished yet’





PARK TWP. – One point was enough. The West Ottawa girls’ tennis team was beaten 60-59 by Rockford in the OK Red Conference tournament on Monday. The Panthers won the double meet portion of the conference title and the teams share the overall title. Both teams will be in the hunt for the Division 1 regional title with a spot at the state tournament on Thursday in Hudsonville. “There’s still work to be done. Regionals are coming up and we want to make a run for the state,” said Kamryn Dumas, a senior in West Ottawa. “The job is not done yet. I hope this kindles a fire among our team. We can still have a very good feeling about how we played today, but the job is not done yet.” West Ottawa scored 59 points to finish one behind Rockford (60). Jenison was third with 54. “It was a good day. We knew it was going to be really close between us, Rockford and Jenison and any one of us could have won,” said West Ottawa coach Pete Schwallier. “It shows how important it was for those duels. That 5-4 victory in the game against Rockford – that’s why there’s a banner in the gym. You never know where those moments are during the season.” will be. Kudos to our girls for finishing the day strong.” Dumas won the No. 4 singles OK Red title on Friday, beating Rockford’s Maya Clark 6-2, 6-2. “This year, as a senior, I focused on tennis being my ‘honey in the rock,’ meaning tennis is sweet despite life’s difficulties. I’ve had a great time with my team,” said Dumas. Dumas was state champion number 4 in doubles two years ago and has worked his way into the singles lineup. “There’s something about her ability to be comfortable in her own game this year. She went into the season with the identity she would have as a player,” said Schwallier. “It’s definitely the reason she did so well.” Subscribe:Get the most local sports coverage with this special offer At No. 3 singles, West Ottawa’s Megan Blake defeated Jenison’s Addie Cumings to claim the flight title, 6-3, 6-0. The Panthers had four other flights that reached the Finals. Chloe Duckworth reached the final at No. 1 singles before being defeated by Jenison’s Anna VanderHyde. At No. 2 singles, Danielle Lebster of West Ottawa reached the final, avenging Rockford’s previous semifinal loss to Jenison’s Marta Gomez. Sam Barveld and Haven March reached the final ranked No. 2 in doubles and were defeated by Rockford. At number 4 doubles, Dani Dehof and Kallyn Gaul were finalists, falling to Rockford in the final game. Contact sports editor Dan DAddona at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSportS.

