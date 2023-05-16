World Table Tennis Announces Extension of Partnership with Agricultural Bank of China

World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events organization of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has announced an extension of its partnership with the Chinese financial institution, Agricultural Bank of China.

Following the extension, the Chinese financial institution consolidated its position as an official WTT China partner in 2023.

The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Durban 2023, which kicks off this week, and additional events to be added to the second half of the 2023 calendar are receiving assistance from the Agricultural Bank of China.

The Agricultural Bank of China and the World Table Tennis Organization have both recognized the excellent effect of sportsmanship that the relationship has established in the recent past. Due to the importance of table tennis in China, both organizations will work closely together to promote the prosperity and growth of the game.

Speaking of the renewed partnership, Matt Pound, CEO of World Table Tennissaid, “We are delighted to renew our partnership with the Agricultural Bank of China. Building on an excellent year of collaboration, we look forward to working together even more closely. With the continued support of the Agricultural Bank of China, we aim to take table tennis to even greater heights, leave a lasting impact on fans and inspire future generations worldwide.”

The Agricultural Bank of China, one of China’s “Big Four” banks, commonly known as AgBank, was founded on July 10, 1951 and is headquartered in Beijing’s Dongcheng District. It is located in mainland China, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, New York, Frankfurt, Sydney, Seoul and Singapore.