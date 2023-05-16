Cal Poly hosts Fresno State for the last midweek game of the season

VIDEO STREAM | AUDIO STREAM | LIVE STATISTICS | TICKETS

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly will play its final weekday game of the 2023 baseball season on Tuesday afternoon, hosting Fresno State for its third game between the two schools.

The first field is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Baggett Stadium.

Coach Larry Lee ‘s Mustangs are 18-31 for the year after claiming their first 2023 road series victory with 9-8 and 6-4 wins against Utah of the Pac-12 on Saturday and Sunday respectively, after losing 18-6 in the Friday opener in Salt Lake City.

Fresno State, led by freshman head coach and Atascadero High School graduate Ryan Overland, posted a 27–24 overall mark after moving to fourth in the Mountain West Conference by beating UNLV at home. The scores were 11-4, 10-1 and 8-5 as the Bulldogs won all six games against the Rebels this season.

The top four teams in the final standings will advance to the Mountain West Conference Tournament next weekend in Fresno. The Bulldogs retired from the conference schedule this weekend and are 1.5 games ahead of New Mexico, which must beat second-place San Diego State this weekend to clinch the final spot in the conference tournament field.

Cal Poly, meanwhile, is eighth in the Big West at 9-15 and will play the final two weekends of the regular season against the top two teams in the conference to qualify for the NCAA postseason.

The Mustangs will visit third place UC Santa Barbara this weekend and will host first place Cal State Fullerton over Memorial Day weekend (Thursday through Saturday). The Titans are 17-7 in Big West games, while UC Santa Barbara is one game back at 16-8.

Ranked second is UC San Diego (18-9), half a game behind Cal State Fullerton, in its third year of transition to Division I and ineligible for postseason play until 2025.

Cal Poly junior midfielder Jake Steels leads the Mustangs

with 12 steals in 17 attempts this season. Hancock College

transfer bats .321 after going 10-for-16 in four games last week.

The Mustangs, who last week won three of four games in a week for the first time this season, were led in the Utah series by center fielder Jake Steels when the Allan Hancock College transfer went 7-for-12 at the plate. Short stop Aaron Casillas went 7-for-14 with two doubles and seven RBIs at third base Ryan Fenn was 5-for-12.

Casillas produced a pair of doubles and two hits for his first four-hit game as Mustang in Sunday’s victory, batting in three runs. His two-run double off the right field wall in the ninth inning tied the game 4–4.

Designated batter Taty Shimao hit his first collegiate home run, Ryan Stafford gave Cal Poly the lead for good with a two-run double and Ryan Baum gave up no earned runs for 5 1/3 innings in relief in Saturday’s game. The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth inning to erase a 7-4 deficit.

Cal Poly will go for a sweep of his three-game midweek series against Fresno State on Tuesday.

The Mustangs produced season-highs for runs (15) and hits (18) in a 15–5 win on March 28 at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium. First baseman Joe Yorke drove in six runs with two home runs and a pair of doubles while Steve Brooks retired all seven batters he faced.

Last Tuesday, Stafford produced his first four-hit game of the season and fourth of his Mustang career and he and Jake Steels each drove in three points as Cal Poly beat Fresno State 11-3 at Baggett Stadium. Returning to the mound for the first time in nearly seven weeks, southpaw Travis Weston retired the Bulldogs in order in the first inning and freshman right-hander freddy rodriguez earned his first collegiate victory with four scoreless innings.

Lee will send sophomore southpaw Noah Larkin (0-0, 3.00 ERA) to the mound for Tuesday’s game, facing Fresno State junior righthander Jaykob Acosta (1-2, 8.16 ERA).

Acosta gave up seven runs and eight hits in two innings in last Tuesday’s loss to Cal Poly. In his final appearance on the mound on May 2 at Pepperdine, Larkin pitched four scoreless innings, giving up three hits.

Tuesday’s rematch will air on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) with Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer on the call. Chris Sylvester will be using the microphone for the ESPN+ broadcast. Links for audio and video streams and live stats will be posted on the baseball schedule page on GoPoly.com.

Cal Poly and Fresno State meet for the 189th time on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have a 119-69 series lead.

In 2005, Cal Poly won for the first time in the rivalry’s then 60-year history against Fresno State in a three-game series and repeated the feat by opening the 2006 campaign at Baggett Stadium and again in 2007 at Beiden Field.

The Mustangs have won 25 of their last 36 games against the Bulldogs, including three of five games during Fresno State’s 2008 national championship season.

Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee is 27-13 against Fresno State.

Overland succeeded 20-year-old Bulldog mentor Mike Batesole during the off-season. Batesole, who was head coach at CSUN for seven seasons before taking over the Fresno State program in 2003, retired last December with an overall record of 895-659-2, including a 639-501-1 score with the Bulldogs. He was 22-30 against Cal Poly, including a 9-5 record while at CSUN.

Overland served as an assistant coach under Batesole for 10 seasons before being named interim head coach on December 30, 2022. A catcher on the Bulldogs’ 2008 national championship team, Overland appeared in 186 games and compiled a .273 batting average with 11 doubles, seven home runs, and 54 RBIs, and was part of three Western Athletic Conference championships before going into Received his bachelor’s degree in communication studies in 2008.

Overland was a graduate assistant coach at South Dakota State (2009-10), where he received his master’s degree in health, physical education and recreation in 2010. was named a full-time assistant coach with Nevada in the fall of 2012 before being hired by Fresno State ahead of the 2013 season.

Overland graduated from Atascadero High School in 2004, where he played baseball and basketball. He was a pitcher and catcher with the Greyhounds, earning three team MVP awards and first-team All-Los Padres League and All-San Luis Obispo County honors in both 2003 and 2004. Overland’s father, Dale Overland, was head baseball coach at San Luis Obispo High School for seven seasons (1989-95), leading the Tigers to the 1990 CIF-Southern Section 4-A Division championship.

Three other Bulldog team members have local connections.

Short stop Travis Welker and pitcher Trevor Garcia are transfers from Allan Hancock College. Welker, a graduate of Santa Ynez High School, hits .285 with 15 RBIs so far, while Garcia, a graduate of Santa Maria High School, has a 3-3 record and a 5.23 ERA.

Additionally, assistant coach Ritchie Price is a 2002 graduate of San Luis Obispo High School and a son of former Cal Poly and Kansas head coach Ritch Price.

Ritchie Price helped the Tigers to the 2000 CIF-Southern Section Division IV championship at Dodger Stadium and played collegiately at Kansas before coaching at South Dakota State from 2007-11, the last three years as head coach and an assistant under his father . in Kansas from 2012-22.

The Bulldogs have played in 34 NCAA tournaments, including four in the College World Series. Mountain West’s 2019 regular season title and tournament championship was Fresno State’s 36th conference championship.

Fresno State hits .263 as a team, but has no regular starter with an average at or above .300. First baseman Tommy Hopfe leads all Bulldog hitters with a .294 mark, 12 doubles, eight home runs, and 37 RBIs. Welker has a score of .285 with five doubles and 15 RBIs, while third baseman Triston “Murf” Gray is next at .279 with seven doubles, six home runs and 25 RBIs.

Cal Poly is led by sophomore third baseman Ryan Fenn , who has been swinging a hot bat since mid-March. Fenn batted just .192 after the Big West opener against Hawai’i and went 48-for-126 (.381) in his final 32 games to raise his 163-run average to .355.

Fenn had a 15-game hitting streak that was broken two weeks ago by Pepperdine, but went 4-for-10 in the UC Davis series with a double and one RBI and 5-for-12 against Utah. He went 28-for-62 (.452) on the hitting streak with seven consecutive multi-hit games.

Casillas hits .337 with 14 doubles and 37 RBIs. His 18-game streak was halted by UC San Diego on April 28, but Casillas responded with three-hit back-to-back games to close that streak and has lifted his 84-run average over his last 30 games by 49- to go ahead. -129 (.380).

Midfielder Jake Steels has 12 steals in 17 attempts and bats .327, going 10-for-16 with four RBIs in four games last week to lift his average by 31 points, while Stafford hits .320 with 18 doubles, six home runs, and 38 RBIs. The sophomore, who is heading to the Collegiate National Team Training Camp in June and a candidate for the Buster Posey Award, has thrown out eight runners trying to steal a base and has picked three more this season.

Left fielder Colin Villegas sports a .279 mark with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, and 36 RBIs as a first baseman Joe Yorke averages .273 with 11 doubles and a team-leading 43 RBIs. Second baseman/designated hitter Tate Shimao has gone 22-for-68 (.324) in his last 21 games to raise his 59-run average to .269.

After Tuesday’s game, Cal Poly has just six games left on the 2023 schedule, visiting UC Santa Barbara for games Friday through Sunday at 5 p.m., 4 p.m., and 1 p.m. and hosting Cal State Fullerton for games from 6 p.m. on Thursday (May 25) and Friday (May 2023). 26) and a game at 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 27).