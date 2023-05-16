SEA Games 2023: Singapore men’s cricket team win gold against all odds





PHNOM PENH Singapore’s men’s cricket team defeated hosts Cambodia on Monday to claim the Sixes gold medal, but their second-ever SEA Games title caused more concern than joy among players. Speaking to The Straits Times shortly after the victory, Singaporean cricket captain Rezza Gaznavi and fellow player Amjad Mahboob lamented the preparations leading up to the Games and called on authorities to halt the decline of the sport. The main problem, they said, is the lack of a proper training pitch. In the Sixes tournament, Singapore started with a loss of four wickets against the Philippines on Sunday. On the same day, they recovered to record a victory over Indonesia by 14 runs. Against the hosts, Singapore won by 26 points to tie with Cambodia with two wins and six points each, but a superior net tally of points earned the Republic the gold. Contested for the first time at the Games, Sixes is the fastest form of cricket and is played with six players per side, compared to the usual 11. Another difference is that it only takes 45 minutes to complete. Rezza, who was not part of the eight-man squad for the Sixes format, said: It was not easy at all. These guys won gold against all odds. Pakistan-born Mahboob has lived in Singapore for more than 20 years and only got his citizenship in February. Although he was proud to win gold for his country, he added: I hope the victory brings our problems to light. We have a big problem. Currently, we train two to three times a week on a bad pitch on a shared facility. If you want me to rate our preparation I would give it a 1 out of 10. Rezza said the youth cricket teams had even recently traveled across the Causeway by bus to train in Malaysia. The seniors train up to three times a week in a shared facility at the Singapore Indian Association, but he noted that the ground there is poorly maintained and too small for the team. He added: It’s a dilapidated corner shed with two or three nets. The way I can describe where we train is to imagine Michael Jackson being asked to moonwalk on a rubber stage. He won’t be able to slide. We really hope and pray that things change, otherwise it’s a sinking ship. Mahmood Gaznavi, president of the Singapore Cricket Association (SCA), said in a statement that the gold is particularly important given the challenges faced by local cricket. He pointed to the teams’ drop in the world rankings from 19th to 36th, adding that the national team was hampered as they had no training ground for seven months since August last year and only limited training facilities from mid-March, about a years later. month before the Games. The SCA had to vacate its training site at Kallang Cricket Field in January 2016 due to their annual lease not being renewed by Sport Singapore (SportSG). It has since been redeveloped into one of ActiveSG’s football academies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/sea-games-2023-singapore-men-s-cricket-team-win-gold-against-the-odds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos