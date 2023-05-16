Sonora tennis repeats as section champion in 5-4 victory over Lindhurst | Sport

The Sonora Wildcats, surprise winners of last year’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I coed tennis championship as the No. 6 seed, entered this year’s tournament with a No. 1 seed, a target on their back and a healthy dose of pressure .
But with a cross-court volley winner by senior Jack Conte in this year’s No. 2 boys’ singles championship game against No. 11 Lindhurst, all that expectation came true as the Wildcats reeled in their second-row banner in a tight, 5-4 victory on Friday at Oak Park Tennis Center in Stockton.
Much more was expected of us this year than last year, said Sonora head tennis coach Sam Segerstrom. Last year at this competition we were obviously happy to be here, we wanted to win and of course we did, but we were the No. 6 seed with no expectations. This year there was a huge sigh of relief to be the number 1 seed for me.
Conte, unaware of how important his game had become in the team battle, got the good news from his teammates as he left the field. While he was thrilled to have won, Conte said the anticipation of another title had weighed on his mind despite his confidence in the team.
I expected it, Conte said. I had a lot of faith in our team, I knew the girls would make it. It was a little closer than I thought, but I knew we had it.
The championship game was undeniably close. The Lindhurst Blazers entered the tournament as No. 11 in a field of 13 teams, but upset all of their opponents en route to the Championship showdown, including No. 6 Riverbank, No. 3 Escalon and No. 7 Orestimba. The Blazers defeated both Escalon and Orestimba by a narrow 5-4 margin.
Lindhurst relied heavily on a gifted boys team, who challenged the Wildcats best boys in singles and doubles all game long.
In the end, Conte was the only Sonora boys player to pull off a win as No. 1 boys singles player Luke Wheeler fell to Lindhurst exchange student Gabriel Braun (6-4, 6-4) and both doubles teams fell in close games.
Despite the burden of expectations, the team performed to its full potential, Segerstrom said, a testament to their ability to focus on the task at hand.
They were not pressured, Segerstrom said. We talked about playing point by point, no matter the score, try to focus on your game and not the others around you. Just take care of business. I’m glad Jack did that for us.
Having won his first match handily 6-1, Conte found himself in a deep hole to start the second set as opponent Dylan Yang’s aggressive play lifted him to an early 4-1 lead.
He spoke to his coach after losing the first set and boom, it was a completely different game, Conte said. It took me three games, but I adapted to his new style of play and got the hang of it. I think I was down 1-4 or 2-4 and then I won 6-4.
Meanwhile, it was the Wildcats girls who carried the day, en route to victories in all four of their games to win by a margin of 48 games to 3. Lauren Hughes and Ava Kikugawa dealt with Lily Thao and Naly Vue in scores of 6-0 , 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1, respectively.
Our girls, we have such great athletes, Segerstrom said. Some of these girls have only been playing for two years, but they played volleyball, they played soccer, they played basketball, they picked it all up real quick and for them to go back-to-back (as) section champions for, really, the one and only two years they’ve been playing has been really impressive to me.
Sophomore players Gracie Bearden and Kimberly Milnik picked up the Wildcats’ first win of the day, quickly defeating their opponents 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 girls’ doubles match. The feeling of the girls carrying the team to victory was satisfying, Bearden said after the win.
Both boys and girls are pretty dominant, but[in]this one the girls really pulled it off and helped us take the win, Bearden said.
We sort of came in with, let’s just bagel them, let’s just get it done, and I think that mindset really helped, Milnik added.
Sonora’s recent climb to section dominance began last year, when Hughes recruited several of her friends’ fellow athletes at Sonora High in the spring of 2022 to join the team. Since then, the Wildcats have been on top.
We just picked up some kind of racket and went for it, Milnik said. We had that competitive drive and spirit, so it was easy for us.
Milnik and Bearden were also teammates on the volleyball court this fall, part of a Wildcats team that made it all the way to the Section Finals before falling to Ripon. Virtually the entire team is made up of multi-sport athletes, a phenomenon that, Bearden said, helped them overcome the championship bump.
It feels really good, especially because a lot of us, other sports we play, didn’t make it, or we made it but we lost, Bearden said. This feels good to finally win, to get through.
With another blue flag coming home to Sonora, Conte said he hopes the team will continue to grow as athletes are drawn to the winning culture Segerstrom and the team have built over the past two years.
Last year we got so many new players after we won. I hope it’s the same deal (this year), Conte said. We have so many seniors this year that we actually need a whole new boys team.
The team’s composition will change dramatically next season, with some talented seniors leaving the program, but Segerstrom said he will remember this team as a very special one.
They are friends on and off the field, they support each other, they care about each other and they play a lot outside of training, Segerstrom said. Really, that’s what it takes. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
This group, I’ve never seen anything like it, Segerstrom said.
Wildcats singles and doubles players will compete in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section singles and doubles tournaments, which take place Monday and Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Oak Park Tennis Center in Stockton.