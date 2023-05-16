Asks SCRD ‘onside’ at youth hockey club





Is a team coming to town? The regional government has done its part to “set for goal,” and now the puck will go to the Pacific Junior Hockey League, which can decide on June 4 whether or not it accepts the bid for a Gibson-based franchise.

The regional government has done its part to “set up for the purpose” of a June 4 bid for the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) for a Gibson-based franchise. If the bid is successful, the goal is to have a team on the ice locally for the 2024/2025 season. At one May 11 Sunshine Coast Regional District Committee meetingitems needed for the bid from the Sunshine Coast Junior Hockey Society (SCJHS) and owners of the proposed team, Coastal Sports and Entertainment Group, were backed and shipped for May 25 board consideration. Recommendations about using the Gibsons and Area Community Center (GACC) as home ice for a potential Junior B hockey franchise passed the committee with little discussion. Those include preparation of a five-year facility use agreement with a new junior ice rental rate starting at $120 per hour, as well as directions for further staff work on required legal arrangements and facility upgrade plans. A letter of support for the SCJHS was also recommended. An ‘ambitious but achievable’ plan “Opportunities like this don’t come along that often. I’m excited and thankful that the community is behind it,” SCJHS spokesperson Stuart Frizzell said during a presentation from the association at the committee meeting. “Seeing yet another community-led initiative, as you will, will have a positive impact on the community.” He acknowledged that if the offer succeeds, the 14-month plan to build what is needed to support team play from September 2024 is “ambitious but achievable”. August 2024.” That includes working with the city of Gibsons to allow for the construction of a locker room/training facility on the city property. It also means working with the SCRD to connect that new building to the GACC and on upgrades within that regional facility. Frizzell noted that the association is in contact with the Sunshine Coast Foundation about grants and other funding options to help pay for those projects. Their proposal is that society pays for the new building and takes ownership of it. Improvements to GACC would be funded by society and donated back to the community. Costs to the taxpayer Employees have received the business case from the association. Staff noted details about the financial impact of the new ice rental rate, which requires funding to cover facility operating costs, will emerge as part of the 2024 budget discussion if the team proposal goes ahead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/local-news/scrd-on-side-with-junior-hockey-society-asks-7002776 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos