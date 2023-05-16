In-depth analysis of the six points of the National Table Tennis Paris selection system. Good health + pre-combat status + highlights are most critical_Paris Olympic Games_Singles_Individual Events

Original Title: In-Depth Analysis of the Six Points of the National Table Tennis Paris Selection System Good Health + Pre-combat Status + Highlights Matter Most

Late last night, the Chinese Table Tennis Federation announced the Selection Method for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on its official website. The Olympic selection of the national table tennis also follows the example of the Japanese team and rules will have to be followed. To put it simply, the Chinese Table Tennis Association has set a time period, from May 8 this year to May 7 next year, the top three players at each level will receive corresponding points, and then the two players with the highest points will compete. in the Olympic singles in Paris.

The China Table Tennis Association announced the Paris selection system ahead of this year’s individual World Table Tennis Championships, aiming to fundamentally solve the problem of Olympic selection method that has plagued national table tennis for years. The previous method of confirmation of the national table tennis team is determined internally. Judging by the actual combat results of the Olympics over the last 20 years, there doesn’t seem to be a major problem. However, for every Olympics, there are constant disputes over who can and can’t compete.

The overall strength and level of the Japanese team is far below that of the Chinese team, but their overall upward force is strong, especially the women’s team. The Olympic selection system currently being implemented by the Japan Table Tennis Association has provided great inspiration to the National Table Tennis Association. National Table Tennis recently launched a similar Olympic selection system. There must be a lot of details that aren’t perfect in the beginning, but overall it’s good for the frontline players, and everyone can basically compete on the same starting line.

Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the national table tennis team has followed an unspoken rule of guiding experienced players in Olympic strategy, whether explicit or covert. Some cases of escorting have been very successful, such as Zhang Yining in 2008, Li Xiaoxia and Zhang Jike in 2016. But in many cases, the deployment of veterans caused the most controversy from the outside world. Before the Tokyo Olympics, once the focus was on whether Ding Ning could continue to compete in singles. Later, when he lost gold in mixed doubles at the Olympics, Guoping temporarily used the rules to replace Liu Shiwen with Wang Manyu, to ensure that the women’s team defended the title.

The new Olympic selection system of the national table tennis has no preferential treatment or policy suppression for experienced players. Regardless of your age and past, if you can show convincing results and status in the world competitions at all levels in the year before the Olympics, you can continue playing Olympic singles.

3. The singles champion of the World Table Tennis Championships may not be able to win

The World Table Tennis Championships in Durban are about to begin. The practice announced in the past by the National Table Tennis Championships that the champion of the last individual World Table Tennis Championships before the Olympic Games will compete in Olympic singles will no longer exist under the new selection system. But that doesn’t mean Durban’s singles championship won’t affect the Paris line-up. After all, the singles championship has a huge score of 4,000 points.

The practice mentioned in this paragraph is essentially an explanation why Ding Ning played in the Olympic singles and Liu Shiwen, the world number one in women’s singles, failed before the Rio 2016 selection was confirmed. That is, the outside world needs an explanation, and the top men of the national table tennis team just give such an explanation. Of course, it is not scientific in itself to use a table tennis world champion to determine the Olympic list. The current policy is very good. The World Table Tennis Championship is very important, but not absolutely important. Whether you can go to the Olympics depends on your overall performance in the coming year.

4. Does the substitute have a chance to counterattack?

Five men and five men each competed in the Durban singles and were on the front line in the battle for Paris singles tickets. Some fans also pointed out that it is somewhat good for Ma Long and Chen Meng, who failed to win the championship in Houston, but not good for Houston champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Manyu. The main thing everyone pays attention to is whether Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the men’s line, and Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong in the women’s line have any chance of counterattacking the top positions.

To seize the opportunity, the battle for Durban must first be fought well. It is not necessary to win the championship, the runner-up also has 2000 points. Now, the national table tennis team has not officially announced the Asian Games list. Who are selected for the Asian Games singles and how to select them. In addition to the recently announced Olympic selection system, the national high-level table tennis managers, how to manage and control the rhythm can largely depend on the qualifications of the key players for the competition.

As with the Asian Games points, there are individual World Cups and WTT Grand Slams. The individual World Cups will resume at the end of this year. From now on you don’t have to worry about missing a single World Series when calculating Grand Slams. Only two players can play in one World Cup. In fact, by the end of this year, after the two major leagues, it will be decided in principle which players will play in the singles in Paris.

5. Great challenge for Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha

This new Olympic selection system poses a major challenge to the physical fitness of 34-year-old Ma Long and 29-year-old Chen Meng. After all, age and injuries are the biggest hurdles for veterans. But this new selection system is relatively the biggest test for the mixed doubles team Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

I still remember that in the last Olympic cycle, before the Olympic Games, Xu Xin worked as a model worker in almost every open competition. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha are actually the best singles in mixed doubles, and they also carry the important task of team doubles. In the coming year, the two will often compete in the third line in the top open. This is what Mima Ito has been complaining about lately. There are too many trials and too many details. The multiple pressures of fatigue and injury on players are unimaginable.

6. The world ranking is also important. The default range is limited

With the new selection system, the mixed doubles world ranking on May 7 next year determines the participants in the mixed doubles. At this point, there is a good chance that it will be Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. On May 7 next year, counting the Olympic points set internally by the National Table Tennis Team, the top two players will play singles.

The China Table Tennis Association clearly stipulates that if the quotas for mixed doubles and singles are determined, and there are less than 3 players in the men’s and women’s two rows, the national table tennis managers will default the third player according to the actual situation . . If Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha want to pursue the dream of becoming the three gold medalists in the Paris Olympics, they will have to endure a lot of pressure and intensity in the coming year.

