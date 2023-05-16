This week at Wright State Athletics: May 15-21





The postseason is here for a few Raider golfers, as Baseball wraps up the regular season on the road this weekend before returning home to host the Horizon League Championship next week. Check out the coming week! BASKETBALL|TRACK & FIELD Basketball The Wright State baseball team went 5-0 last week with midweek wins over Dayton and UCF to go along with a series sweep of Milwaukee. Andrew Patrick hit two long balls against Milwaukee to become the program’s single-season school record holder in home runs with 17. The Raiders improved to 21-6 in conference play with the weekend sweep to clinch their fifth straight Horizon League regular season title. Wright State will host the 2023 Horizon League Baseball Championship as the top seed at Nischwitz Stadium from May 24-27, with the League’s six schools represented in a double-elimination group. The Raiders wrap up the regular season with a three-game series at Youngstown State May 18-20. Live stats are available for all three games. golf Wright State golfers Tyler Goecke And Michael Mathiesen both play individually at the 2023 NCAA Regional in Bath, Michigan, with both coming within five shots of the individual leader following Monday’s opening round. Mathiesen and Goecke combine to card 10 birdies to clear out a total of five bogeys, with Mathiesen finishing his first round with a four-under 67 to sit tied for fifth place, just two shots behind individual leader Ben Van Wyk of Georgia . Goecke recorded a one-under 70 and is five shots off the lead in a tie for 30th. The pair will play 18 holes in the second round on Tuesday before knocking off the final round on Wednesday.

