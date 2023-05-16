Live Cricket Score – GT vs SRH, Match 62, IPL 2023





LIVE BLOG Live score updates Sunrises Hyderabad 154-9 (20 OVs) Mayank Markande 18 (9) Gujarat titans 188-9 Mohit Sharma 4-0-28-4 Gujarat Titans won by 34 points GT wore a special cancer awareness kit © IPL QUALIFY GUJARAT; SRH OUTPUT SRH 154/9, lost by 34 points That’s all, Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season and SRH become the second team to be eliminated. The chase was effectively over when Mohammed Shami took his fourth wicket, in the 17th over, as Klaasen hollowed out for 64. SRH eventually finished with just 154 to end a disappointing match. They have two games left in the season, with only pride to play for. Overs 11-15: SRH 111/7 This was the best phase for SRH with the bat, mainly thanks to Heinrich Klaasen. He’s had decent company in Bhuvneshwar Kumar so far, but Klaasen’s strike against the spinners has been done, including a lofted six on cover against Rashid. The equation is still in the zone where SRH would need a miracle, but this has been a fight nonetheless. Overs 6-10: SRH 66/7 Nothing is going right for SRH at all. Mohit Sharma struck three times shortly after going on the offensive as the middle order also fell prey to a collapse. Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad and Marco Jansen all hit their attempted big hits to give Mohit a nice wicket haul as SRH went down. Power play: SRH 45/4 Shami stunned SRH in the chase with a three-wicket haul. First, Anmolpreet cut to a deep point, while Tripathi eventually slipped and Markram got the lead on offside. In between, Yash Dayal got Abhishek Sharma behind when SRH’s chase started on the wrong note. INNINGS BREAK: GT stumbles at the finish, ends with 188/9 Gill fell short of his barrel and the end was rather far from what GT would have wanted. They stuttered their way to 188 after Bhuvneshwar picked up a haul of five wickets, including three wickets in the final. He also made a run-out in the same over to effectively get a team hat-trick. They were 147/1 at one point and were well prepared for a big finish, but SRH turned things back spectacularly in the end. Bhuvneshwar finished with 5/30, his second five-fer in the IPL. Can SRH’s batters keep them in the tournament now? TON FOR GILL: He gets it off 55 balls, and it’s also his first IPL barrel. It is also the first hundred of every Gujarat Titans player. Overs 10-15: GT 154/2 Gill approaches a century, but Sudharshan falls short by three less than half a century by beating Marco Jansen. But not before he set a score of 147 runs for the second wicket. This innings is now neatly set up for a big finish. Overs 6-10: GT 103/1 Gill has gone from strength to strength here, racing to a 22-ball 50, but showing no signs of slowing down. Sai Sudharshan, giving him good company, is content playing a good second fiddle. Power play: GT 65/1 Shubman Gill started the innings with four consecutive boundaries from Farooqui. Until then it was SRH bowlers calling the shots after Bhuvneshwar caught Saha slipping for a duck. Although there were a few close shaves, both Sai Sudharshan and Gill managed to be lively after that and give them a good start in the power play. TOSS: SRH chooses to bowl; Shanaka makes IPL debut Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy Gujarat Titans Subscriptions: Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi Teams: Gujarat titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad Sunrises Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan Welcome… Before starting today’s game, the points table is mandatory to view. In the final week of the league phase, Gujarat Titans top the table with 16 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad are second last with 8 points. But technically neither team has yet qualified or been eliminated. But their fate could be sealed tonight. A win seals Gujarat’s spot in the play-offs, while SRH is then eliminated. However, an inverse result will leave the group wide open. So all to play for in this special encounter with Gujarat also playing this with a special shirt for cancer awareness. Stay tuned as we’ll bring you the toss and updates soon… © Cricbuzz RELATED STORIES

