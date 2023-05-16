Dylan Raiola, No. 1 football recruit of 2024, commits to Georgia

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2024, announced that he is heading to the University of Georgia for his collegiate career.

Raiola announced via social media that he will be moving to Athens once he finishes his final season at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.

“Athens, GA is Home!!! Im a Dawg!! Go Dawgs,” he wrote on Twitter with a photo of himself in a Bulldogs uniform.

Raiola, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback, who previously committed to Ohio State University in May 2022. But he dropped out just months later in December, and his father, former NFL lineman Dominic Raiola, said he would be thorough before making his decision next time.

Speaking to ESPN, Raiola explained why the Bulldogs were right for him this time around.

“There’s a culture and a norm that I was drawn to,” he explained. “The more time passed, the stronger I felt about Georgia and that ultimately led to this decision.

“I learned a lot from my first experience. This time I took my time and never felt rushed or pressured to commit. I was able to have conversations with my family, my predecessors and mentors. The stability allowed me to quietly be patient and let God guide me.”

Ohio State was chosen the first time over his father’s alma mater, Nebraska, as well as other powerhouses such as Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, and USC. Georgia also made the list the first time.

With this decision, Raiola reportedly considered Nebraska and USC along with Georgia.

Raiola transferred from Chandler High School to Pinnacle after his discharge from Ohio State. In his junior year, he passed for 2,435 yards with 22 touchdowns to five interceptions, while his sophomore campaign was even better with 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also had 11 rushing scores in the past two seasons.

Heading into his final season, Raiola is likely to put up more big numbers before heading to Athens, where he is likely to face stiff competition. Carson Beck is expected to start for the Bulldogs this year as a red shirt junior, so he will likely be there as a senior in 2024.

There’s also ESPN 300 recruit Gunner Stockton, who joined the Bulldogs last year, as well as Brock Vandagriff on the depth chart. They will both be juniors when Raiola comes on campus.

Raiola will have to earn his starts, but he is willing to give everything he can on and off the field.

“Georgia’s program is not based on one person or one job group,” Raiola told ESPN. “I am determined to grow and develop as a person and as a student-athlete. I look forward to working with Coach [Mike] bobo and coach [Montgomery] Van Gorder.

“It’s quite unique how this will come full circle as coach Bobo has developed Uncle Matthew [Stafford] during his time in Georgia.”

Raiola joined Ellis Robinson IV, a cornerback, as another five-star recruit to land with the back-to-back national champions. Kirby Smarts group head coach continues to reel in top opportunities to bolster a burgeoning dynasty in the SEC.

And that of course plays an important role in Raiola’s decision.

“Coach Smart built this program to last, and I’m excited and honored to be a part of it,” he said.