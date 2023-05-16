Sports
Dylan Raiola, No. 1 football recruit of 2024, commits to Georgia
Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2024, announced that he is heading to the University of Georgia for his collegiate career.
Raiola announced via social media that he will be moving to Athens once he finishes his final season at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.
“Athens, GA is Home!!! Im a Dawg!! Go Dawgs,” he wrote on Twitter with a photo of himself in a Bulldogs uniform.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM
Raiola, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback, who previously committed to Ohio State University in May 2022. But he dropped out just months later in December, and his father, former NFL lineman Dominic Raiola, said he would be thorough before making his decision next time.
Speaking to ESPN, Raiola explained why the Bulldogs were right for him this time around.
“There’s a culture and a norm that I was drawn to,” he explained. “The more time passed, the stronger I felt about Georgia and that ultimately led to this decision.
“I learned a lot from my first experience. This time I took my time and never felt rushed or pressured to commit. I was able to have conversations with my family, my predecessors and mentors. The stability allowed me to quietly be patient and let God guide me.”
GEORGIA FOOTBALLL’S JAMAAL JARRETT DUE AFTER SAYING RACIAL INSENSITIVE COMMENT DURING NFL DRAFT
Ohio State was chosen the first time over his father’s alma mater, Nebraska, as well as other powerhouses such as Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, and USC. Georgia also made the list the first time.
With this decision, Raiola reportedly considered Nebraska and USC along with Georgia.
Raiola transferred from Chandler High School to Pinnacle after his discharge from Ohio State. In his junior year, he passed for 2,435 yards with 22 touchdowns to five interceptions, while his sophomore campaign was even better with 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also had 11 rushing scores in the past two seasons.
Heading into his final season, Raiola is likely to put up more big numbers before heading to Athens, where he is likely to face stiff competition. Carson Beck is expected to start for the Bulldogs this year as a red shirt junior, so he will likely be there as a senior in 2024.
There’s also ESPN 300 recruit Gunner Stockton, who joined the Bulldogs last year, as well as Brock Vandagriff on the depth chart. They will both be juniors when Raiola comes on campus.
Raiola will have to earn his starts, but he is willing to give everything he can on and off the field.
“Georgia’s program is not based on one person or one job group,” Raiola told ESPN. “I am determined to grow and develop as a person and as a student-athlete. I look forward to working with Coach [Mike] bobo and coach [Montgomery] Van Gorder.
GEORGIA’S KIRBY SMART INSISTS NO POLITICAL MOTIVES BEHIND WHITE HOUSE INVITES REFUSAL
“It’s quite unique how this will come full circle as coach Bobo has developed Uncle Matthew [Stafford] during his time in Georgia.”
Raiola joined Ellis Robinson IV, a cornerback, as another five-star recruit to land with the back-to-back national champions. Kirby Smarts group head coach continues to reel in top opportunities to bolster a burgeoning dynasty in the SEC.
And that of course plays an important role in Raiola’s decision.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Coach Smart built this program to last, and I’m excited and honored to be a part of it,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/dylan-raiola-no-1-class-2024-football-recruit-commits-georgia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jyothika returns to Bollywood after 25 years
- Dylan Raiola, No. 1 football recruit of 2024, commits to Georgia
- Beyonc dazzles in Valentino dress for Renaissance tour in Belgium – WWD
- Asian stocks fall after economic data from China is weaker than expected
- 5 retail tech questions with Rory O’Connor, CEO of e-commerce shipping management company Scurri — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- 7,000 arrested in crackdown on Imran Khan supporters
- Changes in recruitment system have ended corruption and nepotism, says PM Modi | Latest India News
- The trial of an entertainment industry figure charged with rape and drugs has been adjourned until tomorrow
- Live Cricket Score – GT vs SRH, Match 62, IPL 2023
- FMr. Google CEO says no one in government understands AI regulations ‘right’
- Turkey is facing election season after Erdogan failed to win an outright victory
- Loud explosions and ‘pounding’ as the tremor hits Croydon, Ferntree Gully and other suburbs in south-east Melbourne