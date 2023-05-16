Ludington girls tennis tie 4-4 with Mona Shores Ludington daily news





The Ludington girls’ tennis team took on Mona Shores hard in the final home tennis game of the season, finishing with a 4-4 tie at the Schoenherr Tennis Center on Monday. The Orioles (9-3-3) celebrated Senior Night on Monday, enjoying refreshments and desserts with family and friends after the games ended. I was very happy with our young ladies’ play, said Ludington coach Larry Brown. Three of our four losses were in tiebreaks in the third set. Single players played nice tennis and broke their season records. Hannah Glanville is 16-3 on No. 1 singles, Jennah Skiba is 19-1 on No. 3 singles and Claire Shoup is 18-2 on No. 4 singles, Brown said. Shoup and Skiba both dropped the first set, won the second, and then won tiebreaks in the third set 10-4 and 10-6 respectively. While Mona Shores was successful in No. 2 and No. 4 doubles, the tiebreak was grueling, going to 12-10 in both tiebreak sets. The Orioles are back at the nets on Tuesday as they travel to Whitehall to wrap up the West Michigan Conference Tournament that began last Saturday. Ludington 4, Mona Shores 4 Singles results No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS def. Samantha Simonelli, MS, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2: Ella Wasserman, MS def. Mia Pung, left, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS def. Skyler MacLachlan, MS, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4; When. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS def. Kendar Hylland, MS, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4. Double result No. 1: Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley, LHS def. Kyann Hellmann/Jenna Carmean, MS, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3; Yes. 2: Isabella Sobczak/Ella Koch, MS def. Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, 0-6, 6-1, 12-10; No. 3: Chloe Rose/Ella St. Martin, MS def. Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, Left, 6-3, 6-1; No. 4: Raelyn Tyler/Roxy Vanderwall, MS def. Katie Shank/Makennah Malkowski, LHS, 3-6, 6-0, 12-10.

