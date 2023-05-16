United States overcome Germany to remain undefeated at ice hockey worlds





Tampere, Finland The United States added Bloomfield Hills-born Patrick Brown to its roster for the world hockey championships on Monday. The 30-year-old Brown, who finished the 2022-2023 season with the Ottawa Senators, is expected to arrive in Tampere on Tuesday. Patrick Brown, the son of former Detroit Red Wings forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion Doug Brown, played two years at Little Caesars hockey and one year at Cranbrook Kingswood before spending four years at Boston College. He also played in the NHL with Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina and won an AHL title with Charlotte, where he was captain for three seasons. On Monday, the US, with Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde as one of the assistant coaches, had to fight hard to beat Germany 3-2 for a third win in three games. Canada had to dig even deeper to beat Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout. Matt Coronatto, Sean Farrell and Ronnie Attard each scored for the Americans and TJ Tynan had two assists at the Nokia Arena. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 30 saves. Coronatto scored the winner on a power play with 5:10 left to complete the rally in the final period after Farrell tied the score at 2–2 in the same frame. After the Germans limited the US to four shots in the opening period, Attard broke the scoreless deadlock at 5:39 in the middle period. Germany came back with Samuel Soramies’ equalizer from a short-handed goal, followed by Justin Schutz putting them ahead with 5 seconds left on a breakaway. Red Wings defender Moritz Seider assisted on the goal by Soramies. In Group A in Riga, Jack Quinn scored the winner for Canada in the eighth round of the shootout with a shot high into the roof of the net. Earlier, Jake Neighbors gave the Canadians 1-0 lead by shooting between the pads of goalkeeper Samuel Hlavaj. Peter Cehlarik tapped in the equalizer from close range in the opening period and the game remained scoreless until extra time. Canada outshot Slovakia 44-24. Also in Group A, Sweden defeated Finland 4–3 in a shootout to give the defending champions a second defeat in three Group A matches. And Arturs Silovs scored in extra time for Latvia to beat the Czechs 4-3 in Group B.

