Medals, antique cameras stolen from home of national table tennis player





Medals, antique cameras and other valuables have been stolen from the residence of a national table tennis player in Padmanabhanagar. The victim is BN Nagaraj, 74, a national table tennis player turned artist. He has built an art gallery on the third floor terrace of his house. The theft happened around 10:15 p.m. on May 9 and came to light the following morning. Nagaraj and his family were in the house when the burglar took the valuables. Also Read:Bengaluru: Auto rickshaws in the city go digital with QR code displays According to Nagaraj, the thief stole five medals, including gold, silver and bronze, which he had won in various national table tennis championships, 12 antique cameras, three wristwatches and five brass bells which were kept in the art gallery. Since the gallery door was unlocked, it was easier for the thief to sneak in. Police estimate that the stolen watches were worth more than Rs 1 lakh. CCTV footage shows the burglar in his early 20s climbing an adjacent building under construction and entering Nagaraj’s building using a wooden block used in construction. “We have taken up a case under IPC Section 380 (Domestic Theft) and are doing our best to apprehend the villain,” a police officer said. Nagaraj is an accomplished table tennis player. He still competes at national level and has even played abroad. The stolen medals include those he won at veteran tournaments. The antique cameras were brought by his parents. A few cameras are 100 years old and were used before independence, a senior police officer said. The thief left behind the tools used in the burglary, such as a gas cutter and an iron bar. Fingerprint and forensic experts visited the home and collected evidence. Nagaraj told the police that he can buy other valuables but not the medals he earned through hard work.

