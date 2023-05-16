Sean Dolan and Haftu Strintzos presented prestigious awards at annual senior student-athlete reception

Sean Dolan

Haftu Strinzos

Two members of the Villanova men’s track and field/cross country senior class were among the top prize winners at the Finneran Pavilion Monday night as Villanova Athletics held its annual celebration to recognize the career achievements of the 2023 graduating class.was named the winner of the Male Senior Student-Athlete of the Year andwas announced as this year’s female winner of the prestigious Sister Mary Margaret Cribben Award.

The Senior Student-Athlete of the Year Award is Villanova Athletics’ highest honor for its student-athletes. The two individuals honored with the award excelled in class and in athletic competition. They have made significant contributions to their teams and to the university as a whole, and the award winners have established themselves as true leaders on their teams and ultimate competitors as athletes. As representatives of the Class of 2023, the Senior Student-Athlete of the Year Award winners have demonstrated a true passion for Villanova and will make a lasting impact on their sports programs for many years to come.

Dolan will graduate this week with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and will be returning for a fifth year to continue his graduate degree. He has earned Dean’s List status four times during his career, while being named to the national Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team in track and field twice. He is the winner of a BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete Sport Excellence Award, is named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team each year, and is a five-time member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

When it comes to competition, Dolan has been one of the best to wear a Villanova singlet. He is a four-time All-American and a seven-time BIG EAST champion, and last weekend became the fourth men’s athlete in program history to win the same individual event (800 meters) at least five times in indoor and outdoor sports. GRAND EAST Championships. Dolan’s season continues beyond this week as he will be selected for the NCAA East Preliminary meeting in Jacksonville, Florida later this month.

Dolan is a Penn Relays champion, a school record holder in the medley relay, and a Villanova Stadium record holder in the 4×800-meter relay. He is one of 45 members of the Wildcats-vaunted sub-four-minute mile club, and during his college career, he competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, two years ago. As a junior, he was named the 2022 USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year for the indoor track and field season.

The second grand prize of the night for the men’s track and field and cross-country teams was presented to Strintzos as the winner of the Male Sister Mary Margaret Cribben Award. This award was established in 1985 by Villanova Athletics to honor an outstanding male and female student-athlete each year. The Sister Cribben Award recipients are described as selflessly sacrificing time, effort, body and soul to lead and motivate their teammates to excel for Villanova through inspiration.

Sister Mary Margaret Cribben was a campus staple for decades and a member of the Mercy Sister RSM order. She was a beloved sister and faculty member who taught numerous student-athletes during her years at Villanova, often providing support, care, and concern during her many roles on campus. Sister Cribben cheered on the Wildcats student-athletes from the sidelines and was an inspiration to everyone at Villanova Athletics.

“It has been a privilege and an honor for me to be associated with [Haftu] for the past four years and having played a small part in his life’s journey, Villanova head coach Marcus O’Sullivan said. “I am blessed to have had him in my life. Five years ago I received a call from a young boy in Australia, an orphan from Ethiopia who was adopted by an Australian aid worker. Haftu arrived in Villanova and stayed all four years and was an inspiration to me and his teammates.”

Strintzos overcame many challenges and the constant worry of civil war in his home country to earn an Electrical Engineering major that was selected four times to the national USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams. He has been named a member of the BIG EAST All-Academic Team and has been selected four times for the Athletic Director’s honor roll.

“Haftu never lost sight of why he was here, even as he worried about his family and relatives back home in Ethiopia,” O’Sullivan said. “He has been an inspiration to me and to everyone in Villanova Athletics and on campus who has come to know him. Through it all it is amazing what he has overcome to become a BIG EAST champion in cross country and in outdoor track and field in the 5000 meters. Haftu has also run six of the 11 fastest 10,000 meters races in school history. I have nominated only two people for the Sister Mary Margaret Cribben Award in my 25 years of coaching. It is an honor and a privilege to present this award to Haftu.”