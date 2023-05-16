Leicestershire offers English cricket parable: teams must serve, not just sell | Cricket

TThe fourth morning on Grace Road starts bright and the game moves at a terrifying pace. Leicestershire, who follows, is 16 without a loss. The Sussex fielders bounce and skip across the turf in short, jerky movements. The sailor Brad Currie walks back to his target in a droll Charlie Chaplin-style double step. The commentators talk in weird electronic blips. At this point you realize that the live stream is not working.

Something that can happen to anyone, of course. It would certainly be premature to draw a link between Leicestershire’s apparent inability to use a simple two-camera feed and the fact that the club have finished bottom of the County Championship in eight of the last 14 seasons and have not won a single red card. ball game in 2022. Finally, the technical gremlins are sorted, in which time the home side have lost one of their openers and are sliding into meek defeat.

At that moment something strange happens. Promising opener Rishi Patel puts in a spirited counter-attack, and with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in support, Leicestershire blasts out the day for an exciting draw. Steve Smith, here for a pre-Ashes hit, has only three runs and one risky leg spin to show for his week’s work. And who’s to say that Leicestershire never does its bit for England?

Thus continues one of the early summers quieter uplifting stories. Six rounds have passed and the eternal punchline of the championship is still undefeated. Last month they won at Headingley for the first time in 113 years. A first promotion in more than two decades is a tantalizing possibility. And perhaps the case of Leicestershire offers both a parable and a warning for English cricket at a time when the principles of the sport are being shaken under our feet.

What else could Leicestershire achieve if the game didn’t keep trying to wipe them off the map?

Every so often you hear notables from the game wondering aloud whether we really need 18 provinces. Usually they’re too polite to name names, but let’s face it, they’re talking about Leicestershire. A club that has not played in the top division since 2003. No Indian conglomerate or private equity fund is lining up to buy it. And so when the England and Wales Cricket Board debates the merits of a 12-team Premier League or a reduction in red ball cricket, the unspoken subtext is that clubs such as Leicestershire are essentially a hindrance to the whole endeavor. What’s the point of you? Why should the rest of us continue to carry your impoverished existence?

Around the start of the pandemic, a new CEO, Sean Jarvis, tried to answer this question. Jarvis is from Leicester and has worked in football for most of his career, occasionally saying things like we need to establish ourselves as one of the leading clubs in Cricket PLC. And yet, despite all the jargon, there is also the core of a plan. Membership and business bookings are up. Last year, despite the late cancellation of a Paloma Faith concert, the club achieved record sales.

But income is not an end in itself. Last summer, Leicestershire halved their prices to help fans struggling financially. The club distributes free tickets to local residents several times per season. In March, they announced plans to redevelop Grace Road, with space for retail units and community housing, healthcare and assisted living facilities for the elderly. Jarvis talks a lot about identity and on some level he seems to understand what English cricket as a whole has largely forgotten: that any sports team worth its space must exist not just to sell, but to serve.

Leicestershire have slashed prices and given out free tickets to get local fans involved. Photo: John Mallett/ProSports/Shutterstock

Whatever you thought of the Hundred when he arrived, there was at least a tangible rationale for it. You build it up. It brings in money. The money finances everything else. Fine. But once you sell it, that rationale disappears in an instant. The one-time windfall will quickly disappear into a million sinkholes bonuses, handouts, investment projects and then what? Back where you started, but on the outside looking in and with nothing left to sell. And Leicestershire, like their live feed, eventually splutters and dies.