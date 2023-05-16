Josh Pate Says Alabama Can Win A National Championship In 2023: ‘Don’t Fool Yourself’





Josh Pate said on his show this week that while the Alabama football consensus going into 2023 is that the Crimson Tide may not work without a proven star quarterback, Alabama can still win a national championship because it still has more talent. than anyone else in the country. Speaking of his show,The late kick with Josh Pate, the college football pundit compared Alabama’s perception to a gas gauge. With Georgia claiming back-to-back national titles, LSU looking impressive in Year 1 under Brian Kelly, and the QB spot looking unsettled heading into summer in Tuscaloosa, Pate suggested people would think the Alabama gas tank was about to empty. Not so fast. “Bama always works with a full tank,” Pate said. “They are always used to being so much more talented than everyone else. … In reality, they will surpass almost anyone they playstilleven if you see them as dejected or vulnerable. They have studs everywhere. The No. 1 recruiting class in the nation during the 2023 cycle belonged to Alabama. Nick Saban signed 9 recruits who were labeled as 5-star prospects. The Big 12 signed 9 as a conference. The ACC and Pac-12 each drew 6. When the folks at 247Sports release the 2023 Talent Composite closer to the new season, Alabama will be on top as always. And, as Pate points out, if it’s a dressing room that feels like it has something to prove, that becomes a very dangerous team. “They’re ridiculously loaded,” Pate said. ‘They have them everywhere. Just not as a quarterback. What that can do to a team and I’m sure Nick Saban is aiming for this is it can convince them that their tank is much closer to E than it actually is. And if you get an Alabama team that’s convinced it’s running low, Jackson Brown turned it into a great number, Alabama could make it a great season. “That team there can win a national championship this year. Don’t kid yourself. There is no complete program.” Watch Pate’s full commentary on the Alabama quarterback situation below (which begins at 39:34):

