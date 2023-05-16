Sports
Underdog tennis player Fabian Marozsan makes a stunning attack
Carlos Alcaraz did not see this one coming. How could he have that?
On the verge of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking, Alcaraz was virtually pushed off the field at the Italian Open by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the third round on Monday.
Alcaraz suffered its first defeat since October.
He had won 30 of 32 games this year and was on a 12-game winning streak on clay after back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid. He secured a return to first place the following week by winning his opening match in Rome. But he was blown away by the way Marozsan dictated with spectacular play all over the field, including drop shots that Alcaraz couldn’t answer.
“I just didn’t feel comfortable. He made me feel uncomfortable on the track,” said Alcaraz. “He was aggressive all the time. He played within the baseline all the time. It was difficult for me to get into the game, into the rally. I made a lot of mistakes that I usually don’t make too much.”
The result means Alcaraz moves on to the French Open, which kicks off in less than two weeks where he will be the top seed after a disheartening defeat.
What made things even more surprising was that this is Marozsan’s first time playing in the main draw of an ATP tournament.
“He surprised me enormously. His level was really very high,” said Alcaraz. “I’m sure he’ll break into the top 100 very, very soon.”
Marozsan recorded his first wins over top-100 players in the first two rounds when he defeated No. 67 Corentin Moutet and 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka.
“Everything was perfect today: the crowd, the weather, the pitch,” said Marozsan after stunning the packed stadium at Campo Centrale.
“I’m just trying to do something special or win a few games or maybe a set or something like that, and I just beat the world No. 1, he’s our best in the sport.”
Alcaraz led 4-1 in the tiebreak, but Marozsan won six consecutive points to complete the game.
“It’s great. I don’t know what happened during the points,” said Marozsan. “I just try to hit every ball back and do my best.”
Late in the second set, Alcaraz tried to cheer himself up by shouting “Vamos” every time he won an important point. But Marozsan kept coming, unleashing an 82 mph (132 kph) backhand winner down the line to close out one point and win several close exchanges at the net.
By the end, Marozan had twice as many winners as Alcaraz, 24 to 12, and far fewer unforced errors, 13 to 24.
“I couldn’t follow his level,” said Alcaraz. “He was at the same level the whole game. That is very, very difficult. He deserves the win. If he plays at that level, he will surprise more than one (player).”
Marozsan next takes on Borna Coric, who continued his solid form on clay by defeating Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (3), 6-1. At the Madrid Open last week, Coric reached the semifinals before losing to Alcaraz.
Also, Monte Carlo Masters champion Andrey Rublev beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(8), 6-3 and next will face German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann who defeated former French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 4 -6, 6-3 .
Daniil Medvedev, who had not won a game in three previous appearances at the Foro Italico, advanced by passing Bernabe Zapata Miralles 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
“I’m playing my best tennis on clay right now,” said Medvedev.
Women’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina defeated 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals and will then face two-time defending Rome champion Iga Swiatek or late-playing Donna Vekic .
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina also got past Madison Keys, runner-up in 2016, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; and other winners included Veronika Kudermetova, Zheng Quinwen and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Some late men’s matches were temporarily suspended due to rain.
Lorenzo Musetti led 5-7, 6-4, 2-1 and a break against Frances Tiafoe. Stefanos Tsitsipas won the first set against Lorenzo Sonego 6-3; and Alexander Zverev led JJ Wolf 6-4, 3-3.
