USC’s Rayah Marshall selected for roster spot on US women’s basketball AmeriCup team





Women’s Basketball | May 14, 2023 USC women’s basketball rising junior Raya Marshall is one of eight incarcerated roster members for the upcoming USA Basketball AmeriCup Team. Proving its worth in a three-day trial in Colorado Springs, the Trojan will play for Team USA July 1-9 at the 2023 FIBA ​​AmeriCup in León, Mexico. The United States will take on Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela as part of Group A in the 2023 FIBA ​​AmeriCup. The U.S. opens the pool match against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2, Brazil on July 4 and Cuba on July 5. If the US goes through, the quarterfinals are scheduled for July 7, followed by the semifinals on July 8 and the medal games on July 9. Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCupgold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA ​​AmericaCup. Marshall concluded her sophomore season with the Trojans by making history and setting a new USC record for single-season blocks with 98 things in 2022-23. She delivered seven in the NCAA First Round, extending her streak to 51 consecutive games with at least one block, while marking her 13th straight multi-block outing. With only two seasons to her credit at USC, Marshall is ranked No. 4 all-time in career blocks with a total of 169 to date.

She delivered 14 double-doubles for the Trojans last season, the most by a Trojan in a season since at least 1999, and averaged 3.5 blocks per game to rank No. 2 overall nationwide. Marshall finished the season as USC’s third leading scorer with 12.7 points per game and the leading rebounder with 11.5 boards per game. She is the first Trojan to average a double-double in an entire season since Tina Thompson in 1996-97. A 2023 All-Pac-12 Team & Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection, Marshall was also named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in her sophomore season. After scoring a career-high 33 points in an Oregon State win, she was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on January 2, 2023. In addition to Marshall, the first eight selections for the 12-player USA AmeriCup roster are: Lauren Betts, Rickea Jackson, Raven Johnson, Charisma Osborne, Laila Phelia, Angel Reese and Jewel Spear.

