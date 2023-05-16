Losing sight of the trees for the forest: a shortage of willows could mean the end of the cricket bat industry in Kashmir | Global development

For more than 100 years they have been making cricket bats from Kashmiri willows. Along the highway leading to the town of Sangam in the Indian-administered region, dozens of small workshops display neat piles of the rough-hewn pale wood outside. Inside, the willow is carefully formed into cricket bats, which are then shipped through India and to other cricketing countries around the world.

The moist environment and fertile soil make the area ideal for willows, which traditionally provide the material for cricket bats. Kashmiri willow bats have a reputation for quality and skilled bat makers here have been refining their craft since the 19th century.

But the plantations established decades ago are not being replaced by farmers, who are turning to more lucrative crops that are more resilient to a changing climate. Many have replaced willows with poplars, a faster-growing and more profitable source of wood used to make plywood.

If the government does not start afforestation of willows, more than 400 bat production units will suffer huge losses

Now the blocks of willow wood, known as fissures, are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain, endangering the entire industry here and the 100,000 people who work in it.

The cricket bat manufacturers in Kashmir accuse the Indian government of not intervening and effectively turning its back on the industry.

Mehmood Shah, regional director of industry and trade, however, denies that there is a wood shortage and claims that the government is intervening to plant willows.

A plantation of willows in the Halmula-Sangam area of ​​Kashmir. Climate change dries out the land and makes it less suitable for growing trees. Photo: Kamran Yousuf

According to Mehraj-ud-Din-Malik, regional director of the state forestry department of Kashmir, the problem has been exacerbated by climate change, which has made the land drier and thus less suitable for growing trees.

Willows need moist soil, but the amount of that area has decreased, he says. The farmers prefer poplar plantations. The farmers cannot make a profit and the wood suppliers buy willows for dirt cheap prices.

As a result, farmers stay away from willow plantations on a large scale and there is not enough land available for willow plantations.

Fawzul Kabeer, owner of one of Kashmir’s most successful cricket bat companies, Gr8. One of his bats was used to hit the longest six of the 2022 World Cup. Photo: Kamran Yousuf

One of the most established bat manufacturers in the valley is Gr8, which started making unbranded bats for other manufacturers in 1974. The owner, Fawzul Kabeer, decided in 2010 to develop his own brand that would meet international standards.

His proudest moment came in 2021 when his bats were approved by the Oman Cricket Board for use in the T20 World Cup. Several players used his bats and the following year Junaid Siddique, a Pakistani-born cricketer who plays for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team, hit the longest six in the 2022 World Cup with a Gr8 willow bat.

We have supplied cricket bats to 17 cricket playing countries including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, UAE and a few others, says Kabeer. We provided a cheaper alternative to the English willow bat. But this shortage of willows could shatter our hard work and dreams in just ten years.