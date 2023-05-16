High school hockey season is in jeopardy after sanctions





The fall hockey season could be jeopardized by a lack of on-field umpires following sanctions imposed by the New York State Field Hockey Officials organization, according to an email sent May 3 to athletic directors and obtained by The Buffalo News. The email from Lois Piscitelli and Chris Kibby, who identify themselves as sanctioned president and vice president of Western New York Certified Field Hockey Officials, respectively, said that as a result of the NYSFHO’s actions, WNY officials have expressed a desire to spend the entire season as inactive (meaning they will not work a single game) or they will only accept and work a heavily reduced schedule due to these harsh and unfair penalties. In sanctions issued in a November letter obtained by The News, the state organization has removed Piscitelli and Kibby from their positions for two years, through December 1, 2024, and imposed a one-year probation order on the WNY organization starting December 1. state also noted that the local organization could lose its certification if it fails to meet probation requirements. People also read… The sanctions stem from the fall, when the state organization said local officials were “unavailable” to start the season because High School Sports Officials of Western New York, the organization that represents on-field officials in all sports, negotiated a new contract with Section VI. The email to Piscitelli and Kibby’s athletic directors stated that despite officials being unavailable, no games were canceled due to officials deciding to strike their shifts. Officials are independent contractors. The state specifically refuses to reverse their sanctions, which brings us to this point,” said Piscitelli and Kibby’s May email. “The 2023 fall field hockey season is in jeopardy. Make no mistake. Don’t take this lightly. Something needs to be done to make sure Section 6 and the state realize these very unfair sanctions they have placed on our local chapter. We are asking you to intervene in some way so that the fall 2023 field hockey season begins on time with the most experienced officials our athletes and their teams deserve. In issuing the fine in her November letter, NYSFHO President Julie Clark wrote, “The majority of members violated the agreement between the NYSFHO and NYSPHSAA by actively communicating with the principal that they were unavailable from August 29-September 10, 2022 for hockey games This is a direct violation of item #12 as written in the NYSPHSAA contract. Article No. 12 of the contract of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association states: Since this Agreement provides for the orderly and amicable adjustment and settlement of all disputes, disagreements and grievances, there shall be no recourse to strike (withholding of services) by the NYSFHO or its local chapters or exclusions by the NYSPHSAA, Inc., its subdivisions or any of its member schools. The parties agree to continue all terms of any expired contract until a new contract is negotiated and signed. Piscitelli declined to comment. Kibby and Clark did not respond to multiple messages from The News. With the backdrop of the fallout from the sanctions, sanctioned WNYCFHO officers Piscitelli and Kibby wrote to athletic directors, “This translates into the high likelihood that the 2023 field hockey season will face under-experienced officials, which will certainly impact the Varsity games.and all the other levels that can actually be played with so few officials to cover them.The state has said if WNYCFHO doesn’t hold another election to replace the ousted president and vice president they will decertify WNYCFHO and then the only way to have hockey officials here in WNY will have to come from an organization that has to be established in some way and then recognized by the state.” Piscitelli and Kibby argue that the state organization has no authority to “remove duly elected officials of an independent organization in an existing contract covering Section VI, the constitution and bylaws of the state organization, or even the NYSPHSAA.” The state organization appointed WNYCFHO Treasurer Shannon Spencer as acting president and vice president until elections could be held. Spencer resigned in March. “Essentially, the hockey organization is currently in limbo,” Piscitelli and Kibby wrote. “Nothing is being done. There is no president, no vice president, no interpreter, no review chair, etc. A meeting was recently held with Section VI, state and local hockey association representatives, and NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas. “Section VI is working with the state hockey association to ensure the season is not impacted and that student-athletes have the opportunity to participate in the season,” Zayas told The News. News Sports reporter Rachel Lenzi contributed to this report. Join our Prep Sports newsletter Weekly straight to your inbox!

