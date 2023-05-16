Freshman King Paces Jayhawks on opening day of Norman Regional – Kansas Jayhawks





NORMAN, Okla. Freshman Will King fired a 4-under 68 Monday in the opening round of the NCAA Norman Regional to lead Kansas on the first day of play at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. As a team, the Jayhawks fired an even-par round of 288 and sit in seventh place, 10 shots behind leader Texas Tech and four shots behind Colorado in fifth. The top five teams advance to the NCAA Championship in Arizona after three rounds. Ranked No. 5 in the country and ranked No. 1 in the region, the Red Raiders hold a one-shot lead over No. 9 Oklahoma and a three-shot lead over No. 17 Alabama. No. 32 Duke is -5, one shot ahead of Colorado. North Florida, ranked No. 44, is 3-under and the only school between Colorado and Kansas. The Jayhawks are four shots to No. 41 LSU and five shots to No. 20 Ole Miss and Princeton and six shots to No. 29 Wake Forest. King, a true freshman playing in his first postseason, started Monday on the No. 10 hole and started brilliantly. He made a birdie on his first three holes to start and after a bogey on his fifth hole he got it right back with a birdie on the next. He made the turn on 2-under, then fired a bogey-free 2-under to the front of his back to card a 68 and pace the Jayhawks. The Olathe native is tied for fourth, two shots behind the leaders, Alabama’s Nick Dunlap and Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, the world’s No. 1 amateur, is one shot ahead of King at -5. He was very good, coach Jamie Bermel said of King. He got off to a fast start and kept up that momentum. It was just a great round. It’s clear he’s just a freshman, having never played in anything like this before, and I couldn’t be more proud of his struggle and determination. All round, just a great round. Juniors Cecil Belisle and William Duquette both shot 1-over 73s and are tied for 35th, while junior Davis Cooper shot a 74 and are tied for 45th. Junior Gunnar Broin finished with 76 and is tied at 56e. We have 36 holes, so anything can happen, Bermel said. We need to start fast and keep that momentum and see if we can’t finish a little better. Duquette and Belisle both had two birdies on their cards in the opening round. Duquette made birdies back-to-back holes on 13 and 14 and shot a 1-under 35 on his front nine. Belisle shot a 2-over on his front, but then picked up birdies on holes one and three (his 10e and 12 holes of the day) to shoot 1-under on his back. Cooper had birides on 1, 5 and 16, while Nos. 6 and 10 Broin made a birdie. Broin will be the first Jayhawk to tee off in the second round. He goes out of 10e hole at 8:55 a.m., and Kansas is paired with LSU and Ole Miss. Cooper follows at 9:06, then Belisle at 9:17, Duquette at 9:28, and King will be the last to tee off at 9:39. Live stats are available via Gulf state.

