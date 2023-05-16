Jofra Archer out of Ashes after repeating elbow stress fracture | England cricket team

Jofra Archer will miss a second consecutive summer, and a second consecutive Ashes series, after scans revealed a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the news when releasing the squad for next month’s one-off Test against Ireland, for which Jonny Bairstow returns after recovering from a triple leg fracture and takes over the wicket-keeper’s gloves from Ben Foakes, who has been left out altogether. .

It is Archer’s third time with the injury, forcing him to leave England’s 2019-20 tour of South Africa and return to keep him out of the 2021 T20 World Cup and Ashes overwinters in Australia. He then sat outside last summer with a stress fracture in his lower back. Archer last played for England in July 2021 and, including a match for Surrey’s Second XI the previous month, has made just four competitive appearances in the country since September 2020 after being hit by a succession of injuries.

It has been a frustrating and distressing period for Jofra Archer, said Rob Key, the ECB’s general manager for men’s cricket. He made good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which previously kept him out for an extended period. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I am sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England regardless of the format. Hopefully sooner rather than later.

Jimmy Anderson has been named in the 15-man squad despite a minor groin injury that forced him to miss the final three days of Lancashire’s County Championship draw with Somerset last week. He is joined by Mark Wood, currently on paternity leave as he awaits the birth of his first child, with Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson offering further seam options.

Ollie Pope has been named vice-captain, the first time someone has officially taken on that role since Ben Stokes was appointed captain last April. The timing of the announcement seems remarkable given that ongoing concerns over the condition of Stoke’s left knee raise the likelihood that he will be off the pitch for part, if not all, of the Ireland Test. Pope was identified by Broad earlier this year as a potential future captain: I think Popey is a great leader in the group, Broad said. He has grown a lot in the last year, the way he works, the trust and responsibility he has been given. You can undoubtedly see him as a future England captain.