Nick Kyrgios pulls out of French Open 2023 due to knee injury | Tennis news
NickKyrgios has withdrawn from the 2023 French Open due to the same knee injury that ruled him out of the Australian Open in January.
Kyrgios underwent surgery on the injury in January and missed all three ATP 1000 clay court events leading up to his withdrawal from Rolland Garros.
His agent Daniel Horsfall had said earlier on Tuesday: “It doesn’t look likely. We are doing everything we can to get Nick ready on track as soon as possible”, before confirming news that he had withdrawn from the entry list.
Despite a troubled relationship with clay courts in his career, many believed that Kyrgios would play at the French Open this year, as he promised last year that he would play the tournament for his girlfriend: “Next year I am going to Paris. I announce that I’m going to the French Open now,” he said last year during a performance in Houston – which in itself was his first clay-court event since 2017.
“I haven’t played that in four years, so I’m coming back next year. My girlfriend just wants to see Paris. I mean, I’m also playing the French Open.”
Kyrgios also reaffirmed his plans at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December, but has now withdrawn from the clay court Major.
Nadal ‘in race against time’ to be ready for French Open
Rafa Nadal has turned down a wild card offer for next week’s Challenger tournament in Bordeaux as his participation in the French Open is at stake, the clay-court event’s director has said.
Nadal has not played since the Australian Open in January due to a hip injury and is fighting to be fit for the Roland Garros Grand Slam, which starts in Paris on May 28.
Jean-Baptiste Perlant told French publication The team“I offered it to him [Nadal’s agent Carlos Costa] one of the wild cards.
“He very kindly told me that Nadal continued his preparation at home, that he was not ready and was in a race against time to be ready for the French Open.”
Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times.
Raducanu posts photo on social media after third and final surgery
Emma Raducanu has had her third and final surgery in the space of two weeks while she has been sidelined for several months.
It has been confirmed that the British No. 1 will miss this year’s French Open and Wimbledon due to operations on both her hands and one of her ankles.
The 20-year-old posted a photo and a GIF to social media on Monday with the caption “grandpa. 3/3′ to mark her third and final procedure.
The 2021 US Open champion has struggled with several fitness issues in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open last month with a hand injury.
A few days later, she announced she would be sidelined for several months after opting to undergo multiple surgeries to resolve her fitness issues.
Now that the surgeries are over, Raducanu faces a long period of rehabilitation and recovery before she can return to the tour.
Former British No. 1 Johanna Konta believes Raducanu can come back stronger after surgery and says the 2021 US Open champion wants to return in time to play at Flushing Meadows in September.
“Of course you don’t want to be young and have surgery,” Konta said. “However, there have been many athletes throughout history who have had surgery young and still come back stronger, come back better and do brilliant things in the sport.
“It’s a hurdle, but one she can overcome well and she has time on her side.”
