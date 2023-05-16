Sports
Tarleton and Baylor gear up for a midweek clash in Stephenville
Tarleton baseball is back in Stephenville for the final four games of the season, and that stretch begins Tuesday night with the Baylor Bears.
Tarleton will welcome the second Power 5 team to the Tarleton Baseball Complex this season when TCU visited on April 4, where the Texans narrowly fell 9-8.
Tarleton will be looking for his second win over Baylor after they previously defeated the Bears 6-2 on April 25 for the first victory over a Power 5 team in program history.
The teams: Tarleton Texans (24-24, 8-17 WAC) vs. Baylor Bears (16-35, 6-18 Big 12)
Where: Stephenville, Texas
Stadium: Tarleton Baseball Complex
Day and time: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m
Streaming platform: ESPN+
LIKELY STARTING THROTTERS (MAY 5-7):
TAR RHP Issa Campa (Sr., 12.2 IP, 1-1, 7.11 ERA) vs. BU RHP Jared Matheson (Jr., 32.1 IP, 0-1, 4.73 ERA)
Matchup Notes
Tarleton returns home to face the Baylor Bears in the final midweek game of the season on Tuesday night.
The Texans will host Baylor on Tuesday and Sam Houston this weekend as they wrap up the 2023 season. Tarleton is coming off a series at Abilene Christian where they won the series opener and then lost the next two games.
Tarleton earned his first-ever win on a Power 5 program in the first meeting between Baylor and Tarleton this season. Tarleton won 6–2 at Baylor Ballpark on April 25.
Baylor was swept in a series at TCU last weekend and closes out the season with a three-game series at home vs. CSU Bakersfield.
Quick Hits
Chris Enriquez helped the Texans to victory over ACU on Friday. The Fontana, California native launched a two-run home run in a 5-5 game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs. The home run was enough to propel the Texans to an opening series victory. The home run was Enriquez’s lone hit of the series and could not have come at the right time.
Jack Wagner ended the ACU series 4-11 (.363) at the plate to lead the Texans offensively. Wagner has 13 multi-RBI games, 14 multi-hit games and leads the Texans in home runs (15), RBI (55), slugging (.727), walks (26), on-base percentage (.457) and OPS (1,184).
Issa Campa gets the start on the mound for Tarleton against Baylor. The senior will make his third start of the season after making his season debut on March 7, after returning from an injury sustained in 2022. He has a 7.11 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts and 11 walks.
Reece Elston reached a career-high on Sunday with five strikeouts vs. ACU. He gave up no runs in 2.2 innings, allowing a lone hit.
Six Texans graduated from Tarleton State University last Friday. Issa Campa, Alex Williams, Devon Patell, Peyton Hutson, Dylan Kurahashi Choy Foo And Mason crews all walked to Memorial Stadium for the game at ACU and became alumni of Tarleton State.
Notables
|TEAM COMPARISON
|TARLETON
|THIS
|batting average
|.294
|.254
|Slug
|.454
|.381
|Walks to Strikeouts
|216/361
|214/463
|On base %
|.394
|.351
|Stolen Base Attempts
|96-128
|21-42
|Home runs
|46
|37
|Doubles
|88
|84
|Triple
|16
|13
|Points scored
|351
|269
|PITCH
|ERA
|5.78
|6.71
|WHIP
|1.59
|1.84
|Batting average opponent
|.267
|.304
|Strikeouts to walks
|425/240
|464/275
|Hit batters/wild pitches
|80/51
|68/52
FIRST POWER 5 VICTORY
With a 6-2 victory over Baylor in Waco on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Tarleton Baseball earned its first victory over a Power 5 team in the program’s history. The Texans were the first to strike in the first inning and never relinquished their lead. Pierce McElyea played a big part in the win, scoring a season-high 10 in 5.0 innings of work, without a walk. McElyea threw a first pitch to 18 of the 23 batters he faced.
STRICTLY WAC
Tarleton has had some strong performers in conference play, with four different relievers having sub-5.00 ERAs in WAC games. Zane Badmaev posted a 3.78 ERA and 18 strikeouts on four walks in 16.2 at bats. Zach Poe has a 1.98 ERA in 10 appearances. Jake Burham has a 2.79 ERA in seven appearances, Reece Elston has a 2.87 ERA in seven appearances.
offensive, Alex Williams leads the way in WAC play with a .362 average to pair with a .470 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases. Follow Morrison hits .323 and has a team-high 31 hits in league play. Jack Wagner led the most runs with 22 RBI followed by Bricklayer Hammonds with 14.
MOW THEM
Zane Badmaev is as hot as can be out of the bullpen for the Texans this season. The senior RHP has 42 strikeouts compared to just seven walks while holding a 3.21 ERA and he allowed only four runs in his last 10 appearances. Badmaev has walked only four in 16.2 innings of work in conference play. He mainly played late matches for Tarleton as the de facto closer.
STEP UP IN THE WAC
Tarleton is first in stolen bases (96), second in team on-base percentage (.394) and triples (16), fourth in batting average (.294) and fourth in runs scored (351). On the pitching side, the Texans are second in opposing batting average (.267), fifth in ERA (5.78).
Kooper Shook is second in the WAC with 22 stolen bases. Jack Wagner is second in slugging (.727), fourth in home runs (15), and fourth in RBI (55), Follow Morrison is 12th in batting average (.359). Day of the hunter is tied for 10th with five wins, has the 11th best ERA (4.57).
NEXT ONE
Tarleton hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats in Tarleton’s last three games of the season. The series runs from Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday’s game being senior day. First pitch Thursday is 6 p.m. on ESPN+
|
Sources
2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2023/5/15/baseball-tarleton-and-baylor-set-for-midweek-clash-in-stephenville.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal is one of Bollywood’s most talented stars, and Shoojit Sircar’s biopic has proven it
- Tarleton and Baylor gear up for a midweek clash in Stephenville
- I’m in love with 2 men at the same time, but one of them is dead
- Stock market today: Wall Street points lower as Home Depot weighs
- What’s Next for Peloton Founder John Foley?custom rugs
- Know the signs and risks of stroke
- Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal earthquake deaths, not just ancient Vesuvius eruption | nation and the world
- Giuliani talked about selling pardons for $2 million and splitting the proceeds with Trump, accuser claims
- How the US Navy plans to launch frigates like hotcakes
- Harnessing the Potential of the Entertainment Industry – Okonjo-Iweala to Nigerian Government
- Pickleball courts in Sun Prairie host world record attempt
- A soft robot that unfolds inside your skull