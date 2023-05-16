Tarleton and Baylor gear up for a midweek clash in Stephenville

Tarleton baseball is back in Stephenville for the final four games of the season, and that stretch begins Tuesday night with the Baylor Bears.

Tarleton will welcome the second Power 5 team to the Tarleton Baseball Complex this season when TCU visited on April 4, where the Texans narrowly fell 9-8.

Tarleton will be looking for his second win over Baylor after they previously defeated the Bears 6-2 on April 25 for the first victory over a Power 5 team in program history.

The teams: Tarleton Texans (24-24, 8-17 WAC) vs. Baylor Bears (16-35, 6-18 Big 12)

Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stadium: Tarleton Baseball Complex

Day and time: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m

Streaming platform: ESPN+

LIKELY STARTING THROTTERS (MAY 5-7):

TAR RHP Issa Campa (Sr., 12.2 IP, 1-1, 7.11 ERA) vs. BU RHP Jared Matheson (Jr., 32.1 IP, 0-1, 4.73 ERA)

Matchup Notes

Tarleton returns home to face the Baylor Bears in the final midweek game of the season on Tuesday night.

The Texans will host Baylor on Tuesday and Sam Houston this weekend as they wrap up the 2023 season. Tarleton is coming off a series at Abilene Christian where they won the series opener and then lost the next two games.

Tarleton earned his first-ever win on a Power 5 program in the first meeting between Baylor and Tarleton this season. Tarleton won 6–2 at Baylor Ballpark on April 25.

Baylor was swept in a series at TCU last weekend and closes out the season with a three-game series at home vs. CSU Bakersfield.

Quick Hits

Chris Enriquez helped the Texans to victory over ACU on Friday. The Fontana, California native launched a two-run home run in a 5-5 game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs. The home run was enough to propel the Texans to an opening series victory. The home run was Enriquez’s lone hit of the series and could not have come at the right time.

Jack Wagner ended the ACU series 4-11 (.363) at the plate to lead the Texans offensively. Wagner has 13 multi-RBI games, 14 multi-hit games and leads the Texans in home runs (15), RBI (55), slugging (.727), walks (26), on-base percentage (.457) and OPS (1,184).

Issa Campa gets the start on the mound for Tarleton against Baylor. The senior will make his third start of the season after making his season debut on March 7, after returning from an injury sustained in 2022. He has a 7.11 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts and 11 walks.

Reece Elston reached a career-high on Sunday with five strikeouts vs. ACU. He gave up no runs in 2.2 innings, allowing a lone hit.

Six Texans graduated from Tarleton State University last Friday. Issa Campa , Alex Williams , Devon Patell , Peyton Hutson , Dylan Kurahashi Choy Foo And Mason crews all walked to Memorial Stadium for the game at ACU and became alumni of Tarleton State.

Notables

TEAM COMPARISON TARLETON THIS batting average .294 .254 Slug .454 .381 Walks to Strikeouts 216/361 214/463 On base % .394 .351 Stolen Base Attempts 96-128 21-42 Home runs 46 37 Doubles 88 84 Triple 16 13 Points scored 351 269 PITCH ERA 5.78 6.71 WHIP 1.59 1.84 Batting average opponent .267 .304 Strikeouts to walks 425/240 464/275 Hit batters/wild pitches 80/51 68/52

FIRST POWER 5 VICTORY

With a 6-2 victory over Baylor in Waco on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Tarleton Baseball earned its first victory over a Power 5 team in the program’s history. The Texans were the first to strike in the first inning and never relinquished their lead. Pierce McElyea played a big part in the win, scoring a season-high 10 in 5.0 innings of work, without a walk. McElyea threw a first pitch to 18 of the 23 batters he faced.

STRICTLY WAC

Tarleton has had some strong performers in conference play, with four different relievers having sub-5.00 ERAs in WAC games. Zane Badmaev posted a 3.78 ERA and 18 strikeouts on four walks in 16.2 at bats. Zach Poe has a 1.98 ERA in 10 appearances. Jake Burham has a 2.79 ERA in seven appearances, Reece Elston has a 2.87 ERA in seven appearances.

offensive, Alex Williams leads the way in WAC play with a .362 average to pair with a .470 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases. Follow Morrison hits .323 and has a team-high 31 hits in league play. Jack Wagner led the most runs with 22 RBI followed by Bricklayer Hammonds with 14.

MOW THEM

Zane Badmaev is as hot as can be out of the bullpen for the Texans this season. The senior RHP has 42 strikeouts compared to just seven walks while holding a 3.21 ERA and he allowed only four runs in his last 10 appearances. Badmaev has walked only four in 16.2 innings of work in conference play. He mainly played late matches for Tarleton as the de facto closer.

STEP UP IN THE WAC

Tarleton is first in stolen bases (96), second in team on-base percentage (.394) and triples (16), fourth in batting average (.294) and fourth in runs scored (351). On the pitching side, the Texans are second in opposing batting average (.267), fifth in ERA (5.78).

Kooper Shook is second in the WAC with 22 stolen bases. Jack Wagner is second in slugging (.727), fourth in home runs (15), and fourth in RBI (55), Follow Morrison is 12th in batting average (.359). Day of the hunter is tied for 10th with five wins, has the 11th best ERA (4.57).

NEXT ONE

Tarleton hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats in Tarleton’s last three games of the season. The series runs from Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday’s game being senior day. First pitch Thursday is 6 p.m. on ESPN+