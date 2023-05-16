Zaman Khan is making his way into England county cricket





Pakistani pacer Zaman Khan celebrates taking a wicket at PSL. AFP/File After proving his mettle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), pacer Zaman Khan has made his way into English county cricket, where Derbyshire County Cricket Club took him on for the T20 Vitality Blast this summer. The young paceman, with the fastest bowling speed of 90MPH, played in 49 T20 matches, taking 59 wickets at an average of 23.35 and a best figure of 4-16. He also made his international debut in the away game against Afghanistan in March this year and has so far played in six T20Is while bowling with an impressive economy rate of 6.66. Turning to his PSL career, the right winger has been part of Lahore Qalandars both times they have claimed the trophy. Moreover, he was also in the winning side Jaffna Kings at the last edition of the Lanka Premier League. An official statement from Derbyshire said Khan will join the side for the county term before the end of May. Derbyshire Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, was also full of praise for the talented young pacer. Zaman Khan is one of the brightest young fast bowlers in Pakistan and he brings experience of T20 success around the world into our dressing room which will help us achieve our own goals, said Arthur. He recently made his debut in one of the best international white-ball attacks and looked completely at home, so it’s incredibly exciting to welcome him to our T20 campaign, he added. Meanwhile, Zaman is also looking forward to playing in England under Arthur’s tutelage. Playing in England is something I wanted to experience and to do it with Mickey Arthur in Derbyshire is a dream scenario, said Zaman. Derbyshire have been impressive in T20 cricket in recent years so I am looking forward to playing with this side and seeing if we can challenge again this summer, he added.

