5 worst coaching hires in Longhorns history

While football in Texas is one of the most recognized and traditionally successful college football programs of all time, for the most part, the past decade has cast a dark cloud over the Forty Acres. The 2010s and early 2020s have not been the kindest for the Texas program.

In terms of records per decade, the Longhorns had two of the three worst winning percentages in program history in the 2010s and the 2020s to date. The only decade worse than the 2010s for the Longhorns in terms of win percentage (71-57 total record, .555 win%) were the 1930s (47-44 total record, .517 win%).

Texas had some missteps in the 2010s with subpar coaching hiring, causing player development to suffer. It looks like it will take a while for the Longhorns to recover heading into the mid-2020s under the current regime led by head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sark appears to have led the program in the right direction heading into his third season with the Longhorns, bettering the team record in 2022 with three wins on an annual basis (5-7 to 8-5).

Of course, it would be great to see Sark return the Longhorns to the point of national fame that the fans of the Forty Acres have become accustomed to over the decades. But he’ll have to avoid making some of the missteps that some of the recent coaches have made that have pushed the program into the hole it’s still digging out of.

Worst head coach hire in Texas football history

With that in mind, here’s a look at the five worst coaching hires of all time for the Longhorns.

5. Ed Price (1951-1956)

Record: 33-27 (.549 win percentage)

The era of Texas football that existed under head coach Ed Price consisted of two very different sagas. The first half of Price’s tenure as Texas head coach (from 1951–1953) was highly successful, as he led the program to three consecutive winning seasons in the early 1950s.

Price and the Longhorns got off to a good start as the program entered the new era in the 1951 season following the end of Blair Cherry’s coaching tenure at the 40. Texas defeated three ranked opponents, including the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at Red River, during the season 1951, finishing with a record of 7-3 (3-3 SWC).

Texas built on that success in 1952, Price’s most successful season as the program’s head coach. He led Texas to a 9-2 (6-0 SWC) record, winning the first and only conference title he would clinch with the Longhorns. The 1952 campaign ended with a bang as the Longhorns convincingly took down the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 16–0.

And while the 1953 campaign wasn’t as successful for the Longhorns as the previous year, Texas was still one of the better teams in the Southwest Conference. It was not until the 1954 season that Price’s teams began to struggle heavily.

From 1954-1956, Texas had two losing seasons and one .500 record. Price’s worst season came during his senior year at 40, in 1956, when Texas finished with a record of just 1-9. That was the Longhorns’ first losing season in over a decade.

After three consecutive seasons in which the Longhorns lost or lost a record .500, Price tendered his resignation after the end of the 1956 season.

Price’s six-year run as Texas head coach was a tale of two sagas. He found success during his first three years as head coach after being promoted from Cherry’s staff in the early 1950s. Texas also had three consecutive teams in the early 1950s that ranked among the top 10 in the country in the Simple Rating System (of Sports Reference).

Unfortunately, he couldn’t hold onto that success in the mid-1950s. That led to one of the worst three-year runs in program history as Texas posted a 10-19-1 (.333 winning percentage) record from 1954-1956.