Sports
The Week in Tennis – Unequal pay and stunning setbacks at the Italian Open
Despite some shocking setbacks and rain wreaking havoc on the schedule, one issue dominated the conversation during the first few days of the Italian Open: the gender pay gap.
While some touring tournaments offer the same amount of prize money, Rome currently does not. It’s not even close – the men’s champion receives $1.2 million and the women’s champion receives $567,215. The total purse for all male participants is $8.3 million compared to $3.88 million for the women.
The tournament recently announced it would offer the same prize pool in 2025, but many players have questioned the delay.
“I don’t see why we should wait,” says Ons Jabeur, the number 7 in the world. told The New York Times. “It’s really frustrating. It’s time for a change. It’s time for the tournament to do better.”
The Italian Open is a mandatory 1000-tier event for both the ATP and WTA, and both singles draws feature 96 players at the starting line and feature best-of-three set matches.
“I don’t know why it’s not even now,” Paula Badosa, currently number 35, also told The New York Times. “They don’t inform us. They say this is what you get and you have to play.”
The four major tournaments offer equal prize money, but many of the other 1000-level events, including the US Open summer hard courts events in Cincinnati and Canada, do not. With those tournaments coming up, coupled with the gender inequality complaints that came out of the Madrid Open earlier this month, it seems likely that this necessary conversation will continue.
In the meantime, here’s what else you may have missed from the ongoing Italian Open and the tennis world:
Upset city
The Italian Open is far from over, but the tournament has already yielded some unexpected results. Just ask future world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz. After reclaiming his top spot in the rankings next week with a round of 64 victory, Alcaraz suffered his first defeat since March at the hands of Fabian Marozsan – a qualifier ranked No. 135 – on Monday.
Playing in the first ATP main draw of his career, Marozsan took just one hour and 40 minutes for the 6-3, 7-6 (4) win to become the lowest-ranked player in history to win an ATP top- beat two. at a Masters 1000-level event on clay. He later told the crowd that he “couldn’t imagine this” result, but his calm and composed reaction immediately after the match looked like he was more than ready for the moment. He will next face Borna Coric with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake.
First ATP Tour main draw of his career in Rome
The first Hungarian man to reach the last 16 in 42 years
Defeats world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz
This is your moment, Fabian Marozsan @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI23 pic.twitter.com/8YkuOjSHRA
ATP Tour (@atptour) May 15, 2023
While Marozsan’s win was one of the biggest surprises in recent memory, it wasn’t the only surprise in Rome. Coming through qualifying, Taylor Townsend defeated world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, in the round of 64 for her biggest win since returning from maternity leave last year, and 134th ranked Sofia Kenin , the 2020 Australian Open champion who has been struggling lately, shocked reigning Australian Open champion and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6 (4), 6-2, in the same round. It was Kenin’s first top-10 win since 2020, with Kenin taking Townsend’s win as an inspiration.
“As Taylor Townsend said, trust the process, trust everything I put into it.” Kenin told WTA Insider. “I do the work, I have talent and I have a lot of support behind me. It just clicks slowly.”
Townsend and Kenin lost in their next matches, but both certainly have a lot to feel good about from their time in Italy.
Rafa watch
Rafael Nadal’s status for the upcoming French Open has been seriously questioned in recent weeks due to his ongoing hip injury. After announcing that he would not be able to play in Rome, one of the final tune-up events for Paris, there was speculation about whether he would try playing in a smaller tournament to gain some match experience before the Grand Slam. But in yet another not-so-great sign, it was revealed on Sunday that he refused a wild card to play at next week’s Challenger event in Bordeaux.
“I offered [Nadal’s agent Carlos Costa] one of the wildcards,” tournament director Jean-Baptiste Perlant told L’Equipe. for the French Open.”
Nadal has not played since sustaining the injury in the second round of the Australian Open in January. The 36-year-old has played at Roland Garros every year since 2005 and won the title 14 times, a record. He will obviously do whatever it takes to play, but it’s also unclear what condition he’ll be in if he chooses to do so. The main tournament starts on May 28.
‘Thank you for the concern’
Naomi Osaka may be temporarily off tour due to her pregnancy, but that didn’t stop her from back applauding those who doubted her future comeback. On Friday, the four-time main champ tweeted:
By the way, for the people suddenly concerned about my career, there are plenty of male athletes with kids who are significantly less skilled, you might want to worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, you may want to refer it to someone who needs it.
NaomiOsaka (@naomiosaka) May 12, 2023
Allyson Felix, who won two medals in Tokyo after giving birth and became the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, simply wrote“a word” next to a clapping emoji, in response.
Bragging rights
A practice session at the Italian Open got hilariously heated between Jabeur and Maria Sakkari, but it probably wasn’t for the reasons you think. Seriously, if you were to list your top 10 guesses for the animosity, you’d almost certainly be wrong.
In fact, it was thanks to olive oil. Jabeur and Sakkari bickered over which of their home countries, Tunisia and Greece respectively, produced the superior product. In perhaps the ultimate dagger, both claimed they had never heard of the other country’s olive oil.
Heated discussion on Court 11 @mariasakkari: @Ons_Jabeur: #IBI23 | @WTA pic.twitter.com/HIgKmnOz55
International BNL d’Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 9, 2023
The tournament then polled its fans on Twitter to help decide which country should win this argument. Greece, and by extension Sakkari, eventually won with 57.4% of the vote.
Who makes the best olive oil? Practice can wait.
International BNL d’Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 9, 2023
|
