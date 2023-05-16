A new study links NHL fighting to premature death





Columbia University has published a study showing a stark contrast in death rates among hockey players who received higher penalties for fighting.

MINNEAPOLIS Not a day goes by that Chris Carroll doesn’t think of his brother Andrew, who committed suicide in 2018. “He made everyone feel like they were his best friend,” said Chris. “His death was shocking.” The Carroll brothers played hockey growing up in Roseville. Chris jokes that Andrew was much better than him and that earned him a scholarship to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He went on to play professional hockey after college, but was forced into “fighter” roles on the teams. After Carroll’s death, his family donated his brain to Boston University, where they examined it and found that he had CTE. It is feared that the brain disease has caused dozens of deaths in professional athletes and that the diagnosis cannot be made until after death. Most symptoms occur in patients in their late twenties and early thirties. a new study from Columbia University focuses on the implications facing “fighters” in the hockey world, including the fact that they die younger than their peers. Data has been collected from over 6,000 players from 1967 to 2022. About 90% of players are still alive, but those who passed showed a stark contrast in mortality rates. The study says the median age of death for the enforcers who died was 47.5 compared to non-combatants at 57.7. Eleven of the 21 enforcer deaths were linked to CTE. “It’s not surprising at all,” Carroll said. He can’t decide whether fighting should be completely banned in the NHL, but he does support safer measures for players, especially kids growing up with the sport. “It’s tough because a lot of guys get their spot on the roster for taking on this role. A role they don’t necessarily want, but they have to play,” Carroll said. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League recently banned fighting in March, joining two other junior leagues in the country with the same ban. Check out the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube Playlist:

