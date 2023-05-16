NORMAN, Okla The University of Colorado men’s golf team opened strong, leading several holes before a bit of a rough finish put the Buffaloes in fifth place following the first round here Monday of the NCAA Central/Norman Regional.

No. 5 and top seed Texas Tech opened with a 10-under 278 to take a one-stroke lead over host and No. 9 Oklahoma (9-under 279). No. 17 Alabama is currently third, three back at 7-under 281, the top three seeds holding their positions after 18 holes. No. No. 32 Duke (283) and No. 52 Colorado (284) round out the top five, with No. 44 North Florida the only other team under par (3-under 285).

The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship Finals in Scottdale, Ariz., in two weeks, along with the highest-finishing individual who is not at one of those schools.

Oklahoma took the early lead, but the Buffaloes were never far behind. When Dylan McDermott made a birdie on the par-5 8th hole, CU tied the Sooners for the lead at 8-under. Texas Tech briefly joined the pair, but the Buffs surged forward as players bogeyed on both OU and TTU. CU would either hold or lead for the next hour; Tech got hot with seven birdies on the stretch to take over first, while the Buff slipped a bit and played the last four with 4-over.

Yet only seven strokes separate the top six teams; history shows that the battle for the final qualifying spot to advance to the finals in the regional leagues CU has been involved 12 times, after seven other draws and a subsequent play-off.

Colorado fell a little short on birdies (13) on Monday, but made up for it with a lack of holes worse than par; the four players who scored for the team had only nine bogeys; that was one less than Alabama and tied with Texas Tech. The Oklahoma quartet also had nine but had double bogeys, while Duke’s had the fewest bogeys with five but had to count two doubles.

freshman Hunter Swanson got a 3-under 69 to lead the Buffaloes on the 7,452-yard, par-72 Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club course layout. That brought the second-best score by a CU freshman in an NCAA regional; he is joint sixth. He recorded his first eagle of his collegiate career on the 331-yard, par-4 3rd hole, driving it off the tee to about 45 yards from the pin; his chip shot lasted one jump and the ball slowly spun in the hole. He also had three birdies, 12 pars and only two bogeys in his first postseason round.

His 69 was the best first round by a Buff freshman in postseason play, surpassing 70s scored by two others.

sophomore Justin Beaver opened with a 2-under 70 to tie for 12th place. He had four birdies, 12 pars and two bogeys on his day, which got off to a very good start when he birdied three of the first five holes (Nos. 2, 4 and 5).

McDermott, a sophomore, shot an even-par 72, placing 25th; he had three birdies and 12 pars against three bogeys. He started with seven consecutive pars before scoring a birdie on the 600-yard, par-5 8th hole, turning at 1-under. But he bogeyed three of the front eight on the back nine before finishing with a birdie on the 586-yard, par-5 18th hole. That secured the Buffs fifth in its own right, and also maintained a personal streak that has now reached 12 rounds par or better, one shy of the school record he set last fall.

sophomore Jack Holland formed an 1-over 73 and is tied for 35th place. He had a solid opening day, hanging around par all day with a birdie, 15 pars and two bogeys. Ranked No. 5 by the coaches, he achieved the fifth best score out of 14 playing at that spot here.

sophomore Tucker Clark turned in a 5-over 77, which puts him in a tie for 63rd place. He parred the first seven holes, but then had a difficult stretch where he played the next nine holes with 7-over on a bogey and three doubles. He rallied to finish with birdies on the par-4 16th and par-5 18th.

“In general, a good start to the tournament,” says the head coach Roy Edwards said. “We came ready to play. The back nine is a little bit harder than the front so we’re proud of the way the guys played those holes. Hunter had a really nice round. Justin and Jack were solid. Dylan was out of his play a bit and fought with a great birdie to finish the day we need Tucker but we are confident he will get it going tomorrow he hit a lot of good shots and finished his round well with two birdies.”

Alabama’s Nick Dunlap and Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman share the individual lead after the first round with 6-under 66s; both had identical routes to their scores with an eagle, six birdies, nine pars and two bogeys.

The second round is scheduled for Tuesday, with the Buffaloes tied with North Florida (again) and Duke; they tee off at No. 10 from 7:30 am mountain time. Wednesday is the third and final round.

COMMENTS: Rain, sometimes heavy, started before dawn but ended before the teams left central at 11am, some three hours later than originally planned. format was created in 1989. The best score ever by a Buff freshman in a regional was a 67 by Kane Webber in the 2000 Central Regional in Victoria, Texas; Swanson bound Matthew Zions’ 69 he scored in Columbus, Ohio. The No. 5 seed player for all 14 schools had a Monday average of 74.3; the No. 1 seeds, including the five individuals, averaged 72.2 over 19 rounds. The average score for all 75 rounds was Monday 73.35; there were 11 rounds in the 60s 24 under par overall and another 11 even Colorado played the par-4s fifth best at even-par, the par-3s at 6-over (tied for eighth) and the par- 5’s on 5-under (died fourth) The Buffs had the second fewest bogeys (10Duke had nine), tied for most pars (63with Duke), 10th most birdies (13OU led with 21) Senior Jack Hughes is also here for the Buffaloes, as the sixth man allowed by the NCAA to substitute in the event of injury or illness up to 10 minutes prior to a tee time. The Oklahoma substitute is junior Jake Holbrook, the older brother of ’22 CU recruit Ty Holbrookwho will enroll this summer after a “gap year” between high school and college.

NOTES II: The Pac-12 seeded eight teams in the postseason; after the first round in five different regionals, four are in the top five: including CU, Arizona State and Stanford are 1-2 in the Las Vegas regional, with Oregon tied for fifth in the Bath (Michigan) regional . Elsewhere, Washington is seventh, Oregon is eighth, Cal is 10th, and Arizona is 12th.