Will Jofra Archer play Test Cricket again? Injury history, England career stats after Ashes blows for pace ace

Englands Ashes hopes took a familiar blow from Jofra Archer’s latest injury setback.

The 28-year-old fast bowler will play no part in the highly anticipated five-Test series against Australia that begins next month after a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

It has been a frustrating and distressing time for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury that previously kept him out for an extended period, England men’s cricket general manager Rob Key said in a statement.

We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I am sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England regardless of the format. Hopefully sooner rather than later.

The addition of any format is ominous for fans of England and Test cricket as a whole.

Archer is that very rare resource, a fast bowler capable of regularly hitting speeds in excess of 90 mph while maintaining the control and accuracy to make his late ball moving skills brutally effective.

However, the Barbados-born paceman’s beautiful, languid and rhythmic action hasn’t made him immune to the injuries that usually beset crickets’ fastest bowlers.

He played the most recent of his 13 Tests against India in Chennai over two years ago. Dramatic as this may sound given his relatively young age, it’s tempting to wonder if it will prove to be his last.

Jofra Archer injury timeline

Having used a British passport and declared his intention to play for England, there was a lot of anticipation about Archers ahead of his 2019 debut.

This was largely based on standout performances in T20 franchise competitions around the world, but it soon became clear that Archer would be an asset with a red and white ball.

He forced his way into Eoin Morgan’s side for the 2019 World Cup and played the lead, sharing the new ball with Chris Woakes to take 20 wickets at 23.05.

England’s leading wicket taker was credited with the super over in the final and Archer kept his nerve as the hosts squeezed past New Zealand on the boundary countdown.

There was an understandable clamor for Archer to play in the subsequent Ashes series and after England lost the opener at Edgbaston, he announced himself as a red ball power with a brutal spell against Australian star batsman Steve Smith on his Lords debut.

After five wickets at Headquarters, Archer lowered the pace but captivated Australia with seam and swing in taking 6/45 and eight wickets in the match at Headingley.

He ended his first Test series, which ended in a 2–2 draw with Australia retaining the urn, with 22 wickets at 20.27, one shy of Stuart Broad’s 23-wicket haul and leading the averages for England.

Then the problems started. While Archer suffered no injuries as a direct result of knocking down 42 overs on a lifeless Mount Maunganui pitch during the 2019 tour of New Zealand, then-captain Joe Root faced widespread criticism for his handling of the prized pace.

He made only one appearance on the following tour of South Africa, although he took 5/102 in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

Archer was plagued by several niggles over the next 18 months and he underwent elbow surgery in 2021 following the T20I series in India.

That turned out to be the last international cricket Archer played until January 2023. A return was postponed as he became the last of several England bowlers to be laid low by a stress fracture in the lower back.

His appearances in the white ball series away from home in South Africa and Bangladesh offered a glimpse of his best form and tentative excitement preceded his IPL return with Mumbai Indians.

But five games and just two wickets later, Archer’s race was run.

Archer is recovering from surgery on his right elbow. However, it has proved challenging to weather the discomfort of recent play in the hopes that it will stabilize, according to a May 9 statement from the ECB.

It has therefore been agreed that he will return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best chance of a full recovery.

Now we know that by the time hopefully full recovery is achieved, the 2023 Ashes series will be complete following an announcement that Archer was left out of the 15-man squad to face Ireland at Lords next month.

Will Jofra Archer play Test Cricket again?

There can be few doubts about Archer’s ambitions and commitment when it comes to once again preparing himself for the biggest stage, but at this stage it’s fair to ask if his body will ever play ball.

The timing of this latest crushing blow also coincides with England’s brightest white ball stars having the prospect of maximum revenue before a reduced workload drifted in their direction.

A report from the Daily Mail claimed that Archer was one of the players looking for a year-round IPL deal that would take players out of the ECB’s central contracting system and see their franchises control their workload.

If Archer is banned from England’s World Cup defense later this year, as well as the Ashes, it’s easy to argue that his long-term interests would be best served by such an arrangement once he returns to action.

For his part, England test coach Brendon McCullum is relaxed about the situation.

In recent years, some sand has shifted around international cricket, he told SENZ Radio in New Zealand.

It would be utterly naive to think that players would turn down huge amounts of money for long-term contracts for much less work in these T20 leagues because they would have to play international cricket. Those days are fast approaching to be over. It’s definitely a changing landscape and you just have to be fluid.

What you have to do is you have to work with these players, you have to work with these leagues and try to ideally get players to eat their cake and eat it because you want your best players to play.

Who replaces Jofra Archer in the Ashes?

England has no shortage of first-class bowling options, with all-time greats Wide And James Anderson ready for possibly their final shot at the old foe, though Anderson has a minor groin injury.

Oliver Robinson has thrived since returning to the side last year and lies sixth in the Test ICCs bowling rankings, while Matthew Potts is in good form for Durham and ready to build on his breakthrough in the international summer of 2022.

wake up is also back in the test fold for the game against Ireland, but in terms of raw pace, Highlight Wood is the only show in town.

Olly stone is knocked down with a hamstring injury, the latest installment in an injury woes story similar to Archers. Saqib Mahmud recently returned to action for Lancashire following his own lower back stress fracture.