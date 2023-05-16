2024 recruit projected to Michigan football, schedule updates and more





Michigan football is expected to bring in a new recruit for 2024, plus an update to the schedule and more in our Michigan Wolverines news roundup. Michigan football just got its 17th draft in the 2024 recruiting class last Friday, landing three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan, and it doesn’t look like the Michigan Wolverines will be slowing down anytime soon. The Michigan football program is now trending to land four-star EDGE Elijah Rudolph who is 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and is ranked as the No. 230 recruit overall in the class of 2024. It’s interesting because the Michigan Wolverines just made the top five ahead of Randolph, who will be visiting Michigan Football next month on the June 9 weekend. Zach Libby of The Wolverine did an expert projection for the Wolverines, who recently tied for Randolph’s top five along with Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh. Here’s what Libby wrote via On3.com: “Michigan will receive four-star EDGE Elias Rudolph for an official visit on June 9,” Libby said. “Heading into next month, it was learned that the Wolverines are an armchair for the pass rusher because of what was experienced during his January visit to campus, combined with his high impressions on Michigan’s development and his close relationship with fellow defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale and other UM defensive coaches. Rudolph’s position on the board as a prime target is due to his ‘out of the ordinary’ playing ability, intriguing frame and athleticism. The Buckeyes once had a crystal ball projection to bring in Randolph, but that was in November 2022. It’s hard to say how hard the Buckeyes are pushing right now, but Michigan football has turned the tide on this recruiting and should should get a chance to close it next month. Michigan football schedule updates for Penn State and Ohio State The Michigan Wolverines schedule for next season hasn’t changed at all, but we did learn a few kickoff times. Michigan football and Ohio State will again play on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff next season, while the game against Penn State is likely to meet the same fate. At least we know Michigan doesn’t have to play a night game at Penn State. Ohio State and Michigan State have a night game scheduled for that weekend, so you’d think Fox or CBS would take it before noon or the Big Noon Kickoff. Anyway, it’s good news for the Michigan Wolverines. More Michigan Wolverines news Laila Phelia continues to be recognized and stand out in Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball will represent the United States in the 2023 FIBA ​​Women’s AmeriCup this summer. Phelia was already in the top 10 in women’s college basketball and she has two more years to qualify.

The Michigan Wolverines baseball team will play their final home game of the regular season against Xavier on Tuesday. Michigan is 26-22 and currently tied with a few other teams for fourth in the Big Ten standings. Michigan travels to Ohio State this weekend.

