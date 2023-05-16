Archery GB succeeds in joint financing offer to track growth





Joining forces with British Weighlifting, British Ice Skating and Table Tennis England, with support from our database provider Sport:80, Archery GB became part of the NGB collective to which UK Sport has awarded £36,000 through their NGB Development Fund. The fund supports sports boards using technology to drive growth. The NGB collective acknowledged that by using the Sport:80 platform we generated significant amounts of valuable data, but we lacked the tools to turn it into actionable insights. The offer enables Sport:80 to develop an advanced data visualization solution to reveal valuable insights into each sport. Each sport will have access to tailored dashboards with insights related to member demographics, geographic impact, event participation, revenue streams and more. The tool allows employees to track and benchmark data and isolate opportunities for growth. Working as a collective allows the different sports to share knowledge, identify efficiencies and leverage our position to access improved functionality. ‘First of its kind’ Arran Coggan, Archery GB’s Director of Participation, said: “We are delighted to have secured the funding that will support our short and long term strategic plans and the growth of our respective sports. “It shouldn’t be difficult for NGBs to understand their data, but the amount that is being collected can make it a tedious task. Using the data visualization solution will remove all the manual work and give us access to digestible insights into our entire organization at the push of a button.” Jonny Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Sport:80, said: “This is the first example of the Sport:80 community collectively leveraging its position to access funding to adopt technology that will support their development. “In my time working in the sport I am not aware of such a successful funding offer. We are grateful for the support UK Sport has shown for the vision and efforts of the teams from Archery GB, British Weightlifting, British Ice Skating and Table Tennis England. “We are excited to begin working with each NGB to implement the data visualization solution and provide them with insights that help them identify opportunities to expand their sports reach.”

