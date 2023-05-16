Five Nittany Lions earn Softball CSC Academic All-District Honors





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Five Penn State softball players have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District awards, the organization announced Tuesday-afternoon. CSC seeks to honor and celebrate student-athletes who represent the highest caliber of academic and athletic achievement through its annual Academic All-District and Academic All-America programs. The Nittany Lions fielded the senior first baseman Lexi Black senior left fielder Maggie Finnegan senior catcher Cassie Lindmark junior third baseman Emily Maddock and senior shortstop Kaitlynn Morrison on this year’s softball Academic All-District roster. Black, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, received the first CSC Academic All-District honor of her collegiate career, adding to an impressive academic resume that includes recognition as an Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten. A routine contributor to the Nittany Lion squad as a starting first baseman and cleanup hitter, Black appeared and started in all 47 games for PSU this season. She finished the year with a career-best .319 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles, and 36 RBI. In the classroom, Black earned a cumulative GPA of 3.91 while earning her bachelor’s degree in veterinary and biomedical sciences. She will continue her academic career in the fall at the University of Nebraska, where she will receive a doctorate in veterinary medicine. McHenry, Illinois, native Finnegan earned her first CSC Academic All-District honor, adding to previous recognition as an Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten selection. Finnegan put up one of her more productive seasons on the field in 2023, appearing and starting in 46 games while recording 37 hits, 10 doubles and a pair of home runs. While pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Communication Science and Disorders at PSU, she earned a cumulative GPA of 3.58. Finnegan will continue her academic career at Marquette University, where she will pursue a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. Lindmark, a two-year veteran of the Nittany Lion softball program, earned her first CSC Academic All-District award, adding her to Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete recognition a year ago. Behind the platter and at the plate, the Lyons, Illinois native, appeared and started in 29 games while batting .314 and slugging to a .414 clip. She also posted an outstanding season at defensive end, posting a .995 or better fielding percentage for the second straight year. In the classroom, Lindmark earned a cumulative GPA of 3.61 while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation and human services. Lindmark attends graduate school at DePaul University and begins her master’s degree in occupational therapy. Born in Kempton, Pennsylvania, Maddock collected her first career CSC Academic All-District award and third academic award overall, adding Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete laurels in each of the previous two seasons. Maddock, PSU’s breakout star in the box during the 2023 campaign, secured the second-best single-season batting average in school history by hitting a .439 clip. The junior saw an extended run in the hot corner for the first time in her career, appearing in 38 games while starting in 30. Academically, Maddock has earned an impressive cumulative GPA of 3.82 while studying marketing at Penn State. She will continue her collegiate career next season as PSU’s only returning All-Big Ten First Team selection. A native of South Park, Pennsylvania, Morrison bagged her first CSC Academic All-District honor, adding that to a pair of Academic All-Big Ten honors from the previous two years. One of the most dominant hitters on the Nittany Lion roster, Morrison hit a career-best batting average of .338, while also recording a career high slugging percentage with a .579 mark. Morrison hit 14 doubles and seven home runs in 2023 for a total of 34 RBI this season. In the classroom, Morrison has a cumulative GPA of 3.55 while attending high school. She will return next year for her fifth and final season at Penn State while pursuing her master’s degree. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Visit GoPSUSports.com for more information on Penn State softball. Fans can keep up with the Nittany Lion softball team on Facebook at /pennstatesoftball and on Twitter and Instagram @PennStateSB.

