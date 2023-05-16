I’ll talk more about it when the time is right

Batter Faf du Plessisinclusion in the Proteas squad for this year’s World Cup is increasingly unlikely.

Du Plessis has withdrawn from Test cricket but has availability ahead ODI or T20I selection. He has not played international cricket since February 2021.

Du Plessis currently plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore – and is the leading point scorer in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter recently all but ruled out du Plessis’ possible inclusion in the World Cup squad.

‘I’ll talk about it when the time is right. Now it’s not necessary because I’m currently at the IPL,” du Plessis told Cricbuzz last week.

Proteas qualify for the 2023 World Cup

The Proteas recently won direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

“Goods clearly frustrated to qualify directly because it makes life a lot easier not having to go through the qualifying tournament,” Walter told ESPNcricinfo at the time.

“But there would have been an advantage to be in the qualifier given the very quiet winter we have. What we have now is the chance to spend some quality time outside the competition getting ourselves ready for a party tent

“We have planned a number of camps over the winter leading up to the Australian series, which is obviously ours final preparation for the World Cup.”

India will host the 2023 World Cup from October 5 to November 19.

