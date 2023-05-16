The Saint Joseph girls’ tennis team is ready for another tournament run

The Saint Joseph girls’ tennis team concluded its regular season in an emphatic way last weekend.

Coach Bill Mountford’s mega-talented team sent word that it’s definitely among the best in the entire state.

St. Joe, then No. 2, took a stunning 3-2 victory over No. 1 Carmel on Friday. The victory over the two-time defending state champion is believed to be St. Joe’s first.

HS Polls: Saint Joseph tennis ends regular season ranked No. 1

The Indians, who lost to Carmel in the state finals each of the past two seasons, look poised to be the team to beat in the state tournament series this time around.

St. Joe, which has moved up to No. 1 in the final coaches poll of the season on Monday and Carmel drops to No. 2, will face Riley in its own sectional Wednesday at Leeper Park. The draw for the tournament series was done by the IHSAA on Monday evening.

Sectionals are Tuesday through Saturday with locations in St. Joe (Leeper Park), Penn, Bremen, NorthWood, Concord, and LaPorte. Regionals are May 23-24 with semistates May 27 and the team state finals June 2-3.

St. Joe, sitting at 12-3, has won 14 titles in a row. The Indians placed second in the state in 2021, losing 4-1 to Carmel and losing 3-2 to the Greyhounds in the semifinals last year. Carmel has won 12 overall state titles, including four of the last five, seven of the last nine and nine since 2009.

The Indians would not face Carmel in the state tournament until the state championship game.

St. Joe has lost to only one team from Indiana this season in Jasper. The Indians also lost to a few Kentucky powers in Sacred Heart and McCracken County.

St. Joe defeated Carmel 3-2 in Carmel on Friday thanks to a singles sweep. Junior Molly Bellia won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 and Junior Ashi Amalnathan won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2. Sophomore Anni Amalnathan then took the win with a 6-4, 1-6,6 -1 win over number 3.

Bellia, who was the No. 1 state singles champion in 2021 and a state finalist in 2022, has returned to her great form. The Naval Academy recruit, who went 51-2 the past two seasons, missed the start of the season due to foot injuries.

The Amlanathan sisters, who ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in singles at the start of the season, were the No. 1 doubles state champions a season ago. They went 19-0 in 2022.

“I feel pretty good about our team as we prepare to go into the postseason,” said St. Joe coach Mountford ahead of the Carmel game. “Molly seems to be completely healthy, and the experience of Ashi and Anni Amalnathan playing 1 and 2 singles early in the season should help us get ready for some tough competition. We’ve been experimenting with a number of different doubles combinations, but we’ve settled into two teams that are very solid.

“Our game on Friday will tell us if we can match No. 1 Carmel and it will be a big challenge going into the postseason.”

The St. Joe lineup also features strong doubles teams with Dani Graham and Gracie Velasco at No. 1 and Lily Mayfield and Maggie Nguyen at No. 2.

All seven of St. Joe’s players played in their 3-2 loss to Carmel in the semifinals last season. St. Joe finished 18-2-1 a year ago with both losses to Carmel finishing 19-1.

St. Joe closed out its regular season on Saturday by beating North Central 4-1 and Carroll 5-0.

Penn shoots home for his 16th section. The Kingsmen will face Mishawaka in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Coach Eric Bower’s team is 11-6 after defeating NLC champion NorthWood Monday night.

The Kingsmen, who have lost to St. Joe in the region for the past two years, are ranked No. 19.

Penn is led by Aileen Hu at No. 1 singles with Sophia Pischalko at 2 and Anna Yoon at 3. The Kingsmen doubles lineup has Neely Langfeldt and Maren Woelfer at No. 1 and Angelina Smith and Clarissa Schmitt at No. 2.

The St. Joe Sectional winner will face the LaPorte Sectional winner in the LaPorte Regional Semifinals. The Penn Sectional champion will meet the Valparaiso Sectional winner in the other LaPorte Regional Semifinal.

For full status links, go to ihsaa.org.

Area Sectional couplings

All times ET

At Penn

May 16: 4:30 p.m.: Penn vs. Mishawaka, Marian vs. Adams. May 17: 4.30 pm: Championship

At St. Joe (near Leeper Park)

May 17: 4:30 p.m.: Saint Joseph vs. Riley. Clay vs. Washington. May 18: 4.30 pm: Championship

At NorthWood

May 17: 5 p.m.: NorthWood vs. Fairfield. Goshen vs. Bethany Christian. May 18: 5 p.m.: Championship

At Concord

May 17, 5 p.m.: Northridge vs. Jimtown. Elkhart vs. Concord. May 18: 5 p.m.: Championship

At Bremen

May 17, 5 p.m.: Triton vs. Plymouth. May 18: 5 p.m.: LaVille vs. Glenn. Winner Bremen vs. Triton-Plymouth. May 19: 5 p.m.: Championship

At LaPorte (near Kesling Park)

May 17: 5:30 PM: LaPorte vs. Michigan City Marquette Catholic. Michigan City v. New Prairie. May 18: 5.30 pm: Championship