Boyd named Sun Belt player of the week





NEW ORLEANS App State outfielder C. J. Boyd has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after hitting four home runs over the weekend and leading the Mountaineers to a series win over Arkansas State. Boyd enjoyed an exceptional run against the Red Wolves, going 7-for-14 (.500), with a double, four home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Boyd led off the first inning with a home run to right field on Friday night, and two at bats later fired another solo shot to left field for his first career multi-homer game. Boyd hit two more home runs on Sunday as part of a four-hit ball game that also included an RBI double as he finished the game behind the cycle three times. Boyd has now hit seven home runs in his last eight games, while he has 12 home runs to his name this season. The ECU transfer has also racked up 13 doubles and 10 stolen bases this season, becoming the first Mountaineer since Wes Hobson (2010) with double home runs, doubles and stolen bases in the same season. The Lewisville, NC native now hits .344/.385/.663/1,048 on 10 of his 12 home runs against Sun Belt opponents, and he hits .377 in league play. Boyd is currently on an 11-game hitting streak, going 25-for-53 (.472) over that stretch, raising his average by 64 points, where he now ranks 11the in the competition. Boyd is also in 10th placee in the Sun Belt in slugging percentage. As a team, the Mountaineers are having their best offensive season in over a decade. App State has tallied 100 doubles (most since 2013), 55 home runs (most since 2010), and 60 stolen bases (most since 2013). App State has also racked up 26 wins per year, their highest total since 2013, while winning a program-record 15 Sun Belt games. The Black and Gold close out the regular season with a three-game series in Troy, Thursday through Saturday. App State has already secured a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament, but still has an opportunity to secure a top-six finish, allowing them to advance to the double-elimination portion of the series. After being picked 12e in the Sun Belt’s preseason poll, the Mountaineers have a shot at finishing in third place in the conference.

