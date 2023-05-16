Cricket tourism is boosting the travel business despite rising costs

Despite an increase in hotel prices and flight tickets, tour operators are seeing an increasing interest in cricket tourism, especially during the Indian Premier League and various sporting events. As a testament to the popularity of sports-related events, tour operators are already getting inquiries about the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India from individuals, groups and corporate entities.

As this is the first time since the pandemic that IPL matches have been played across India, the company has witnessed a rise in demand of over 60-70% for travel to match venues for both April and May (until data) of last year, said Rajeev Kale, President and Head of Country, Holidays, MICE, Visa for Thomas Cook India Ltd.

This isn’t just reserved for cricket enthusiasts; various corporates also send employees. Our data indicates high demand for IPL match destinations such as Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mohali, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur, Dharamshala and Chennai,” he said.

Unit SOTC Travel has also seen the company grow 30% to 40% in travel demand over last year’s season. In addition, applications have already been received for the World Cup that will take place in October.

Sports experience and travel company DreamSetGo, backed by Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, aims to bring travelers to India for the upcoming Mens Cricket World Cup. While not responsible for domestic travel for the tournament, the company’s founder expects around 300,000 fans to travel across the country to watch these matches in the coming months, and an additional 150,000 travelers from overseas. It expects to serve traffic from the UK, UAE and Australia, said its founder and chief business officer, Monish Shah.

There is a huge demand for a strong sports market. Fans now want to know where they want to sit, what kind of experience they will have in the stadium and whether there will be any interaction between fans and players. We are also considering working with some IPL teams next year,” said Shah.

Online travel agency, Booking.com’s head of state for the Indian subcontinent and Indonesia, Santosh Kumar, said it is difficult to share the exact numbers, but it is noting spikes in bookings for sporting events as several athletes, their teams and sports enthusiasts travel to these events.

For another aggregator, Ixigo, locations such as Mohali, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Kolkata have seen a month-on-month increase in April. The increase is as high as 40% in Guwahati and 25% in Mohali.

We have seen a significant increase in bookings and searches for some destinations that are also IPL host cities for the month of April. Overall, there is a 42% increase in flight bookings in April, also due to two extended long weekends falling within the month. There has been a surge in demand for mini-breaks from families as bulk bookings increase this month,” said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and group director of Le Travenues Technology Ltd, owner of Ixigo. The company looks at data that combines the number of bookings and searches. It has seen a 20% month-on-month increase in flight searches and bookings for March and April this year, due to the IPL.