Mavericks Announce 2023-24 Women’s Hockey Schedule – Minnesota State University





Mankato, Min. Minnesota State Women’s Hockey Coach John Harrington has announced the women’s hockey schedule for 2023-24, with 16 home games. The Mavericks open the campaign en route for their first two series as they travel to Sacred Heart on October 6 and 7 for a non-conference game before opening WCHA play in Wisconsin on October 12 and 13. The home portion of the schedule kicks off with a pair of WCHA series against Minnesota Duluth October 20-21 and St. Cloud State October 27-28. The Mavericks open the month of November with a home-and-home with Minnesota in third and fourth place, with the second game in the series taking place in Mankato. “We start the season a week later than usual, but that gives us some extra practice and preparation time,” said head coach John Harrington . “We take every weekend and every opponent as they come. There are no easy matches in the WCHA.” After an open weekend, the Mavericks travel to Bemidji State November 17-18 before heading to Nashville to compete in the Smashville Women’s Hockey Showcase November 24-25. The showcase will show Boston University and Robert Morris dates and times for those two games to be determined at a later date. December kicks off with a home-and-home against St. Thomas on first and second, with the second game of the series taking place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center before a trip to Ohio State to complete the calendar year. 9-10. The second half of the season kicks off on January 5-6 with a nonconference series against Lindenwood before traveling to St. Cloud on January 12-13. Wisconsin, the defending champions, will visit Mankato on January 19-20 before ending the month with a game in Minnesota on January 26 and then a home game against the Golden Gophers on January 27. The Mavericks open February with a series at Minnesota Duluth 2-3 before hosting Ohio State (February 9-10), Bemidji State (February 16-17) and St. Thomas (February 23). The regular season ends on February 24 in St. Thomas. The quarterfinals of the WCHA Playoffs are scheduled for March 1-2-3, with the WCHA Final Faceoff schedule set for March 8-9.

