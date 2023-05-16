Table Tennis Yukon will hold the 2023 Yukon Championships

Table Tennis Yukon held their 2023 Yukon Championships at Whitehorse Elementary School over the weekend. By means of White horse star on May 16, 2023

Table Tennis Yukon held their 2023 Yukon Championships at Whitehorse Elementary School over the weekend.

The juniors (U18) and newcomers played on Saturday and the seniors on Sunday.

Brian Stuart led the race.

The Star dropped by on Sunday to watch the action.

Christina Nie defeated Raghvi Sharma (elder sister of Krish Sharma) in a Women’s Open match on Sunday 14-12, 11-7, 11-6.

Nie said the game was “pretty good. Raghvi is a really good player. I’m so glad I could win. That’s (a) good game.”

Sharma added, “It was a really good game, pretty fast.”

Nie and Sharma played in a championship game in 2019.

“I haven’t played for two years, but before that I played a lot,” Sharma said.

“It’s a lot of work to get back into the sport, but I enjoy table tennis.”

Nie said she had been playing for a long time.

“This year I played a lot of doubles that I played against men, so I think that improved my skills.”

Gerry Varchegga-Bertogli, who is from France, played Ryan Bachli in a match.

“I’m quite new here so I’m not really a pro, I’m just here to play.

“I just came here for fun. It’s not about winning. It’s just about participating.”

Varchegga-Bertogli added: “It’s always nice to play better players, just to watch their technique, that’s how you improve.”

Krish Sharma won two matches in a row before losing to Li in five hard-fought matches.

The star spoke to Sharma before his match against Li and asked him how he felt.

‘Tired. I had to work tomorrow morning.’

Regarding his championship winning prospects, Sharma said “I don’t know. I’m hoping for the best, but I could choke because I’m still a little bit off at the moment.”

Sharma said the rest of his season “went pretty well. After the Canada Games I had a two month break.”

Sharma said he played “pretty good” at the Canada Winter Games (CWG) in PEI

“I’ve lost a few games that I know I should have won. But I think that happens.”

Noel Dela Cruz, in the town of Fort Nelson, BC, said he struggled in his match against Iman Gharraie.

“I haven’t played for two years.

“It was an exciting game. I never expected that. I was actually visiting and didn’t expect there to be a tournament.

“Maybe I’ll just join them. Have fun.'”

“I’m having a good time,” he added.

In Open Doubles, Daniel Li and Ryan Bachli came in first. Iman Gharraie and Kevin Murphy took second and Raghvi and Krish Sharma took third.

Table Tennis Yukon head coach Kevin Murphy said the championships are going well.

“I was really happy with how things turned out yesterday (Saturday). We had a really good response for the Junior Boys and the Novice Singles.

“We had five doubles pairs and then six in the Novice and six in the Junior Boys, so it was good.

“I feel really supported by that because it’s coming out of the COVID epidemic and it’s taken a while for people to get interested in the game again because it doesn’t have as huge a pull as some of the other big sports.”

In the Junior Men’s Singles final, Krish Sharma was victorious over Elden Wickham (who upset CWG team member Victor Li to reach the final) 11-4, 11-7, 11-8. Alvin Ly & Victor Li placed third.

In the Junior Women’s final, Melody Qiu defeated Naki Nartey 11-4, 11-4, 11-3.

In the Junior Doubles final, Krish Sharma and Misa Svoboda triumphed over Elden Wickham and Everett Stuart. Victor Li and Alvin Ly placed third.

Murphy said the Novice event was for all kids new to the sport and the club.

“Some of the kids have been out all year and work with me on the junior Saturday program.”

Murphy said there are two sets of brothers in the beginner program.

“It’s always nice to tap into a family and have more than one player from that family because it really strengthens your program.”

The two families are the Fournier and Skelton families.

In the Junior Novice Final, Tommy Skelton won against Matthew Fournier 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. In third place were Henry Skelton and Zakk Fournier.

Murphy thought there was a good turnout for the Men’s Seniors.

“We have a good group of players testing for the men. Krish, the number one junior, is very capable of winning everything if he gets his game right at the right time.

“The defending champion, Ryan, is a master of winning. He’s been champion for a few years now and he’s hard to beat.”

In the Men’s Open Singles, defending champion Ryan Bachli was upset by his doubles partner Daniel Li 8-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-9. Krish Sharma and Iman Gharraie placed third.

Murphy said he’s looking forward to next year’s Arctic Winter Games group.

“We will have a number of players to choose from and work with.”

Murphy added that the Yukon Champs are “a good finish to the season and I hope more people try the game.”

Table Tennis Yukon will run for five to six weeks during the summer.

“It’s probably for the diehards who want to keep going over the summer,” Murphy said.

The next season for the club will start in September at the start of the school year.