UNI Softball: Four Named to MVC Scholar-Athlete Teams





ST. LOUIS —Four Panthers have been recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) for their work on the field and in the classroom. Samantha Heyer , Taylor Hogan , Kailyn Packard And Hannah Kelly have earned MVC Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2023 season. Scholar-athlete teams are selected by league sports information directors and consider both the players’ performance in games and their higher education. Three of UNI’s four selections were named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team, while one received an honorable mention. Redshirt junior Samantha Heyer will make her second MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team appearance in 2023. This season, Heyer led the Panthers in the circle in most pitching categories, including ERA, WHIP, opposing team batting average, strikeouts, walks and wins. Heyer also led the MVC in multiple categories, including batters in strikeouts (267), wins (23), and strikeouts per game (5.24). Heyer was also named MVC Pitcher of the Week six times during the season for a Panther record, leading her to be named MVC Pitcher of the Year for 2023. In class, Heyer has a cumulative 3.95 GPA while majoring in Biology and gerontology. Redshirt junior Taylor Hogan makes her second appearance on the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team. Hogan was also a member of the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Region 6 recipient in 2022. For UNI in 2023, Hogan placed second in stolen bases with 15 bags, hit one of the Panthers’ three grand slams UNI’s 17–0 victory over Murray State, and was the strongest striker in the Panther lineup while ranked 88th in the country in the category. For her efforts on both the plate and in the field, Hogan earned her second All-MVC First Team honor. Hogan is studying biology at UNI with a cumulative GPA of 3.98. Red shirt senior Kailyn Packard earned her second MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team nomination in 2023. Packard was the Panthers’ second pitcher in 2023 and posted another impressive year with 13 wins and three saves. Packard helped UNI to their best pitching season in the program’s history, adding 145 strikeouts to the Panthers’ record-breaking 439 strikeouts. DeBeloit, Wisc. native finishes the season with a 2.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and .211 opposing batting average in 120 innings pitched. This season, Packard was named to the All-MVC Second Team and was named MVC Pitcher of the Week once during the regular season. Packard graduates from UNI with a degree in Elementary Education and Mathematics Education with a cumulative GPA of 4.00. Red shirt senior Hannah Kelly earns her first MVC Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention honor in 2023. The outfielder has been with the Panthers since 2019 and spent most of the season in right field or as the designated player for UNI. During the season, Kelley hit a .283 batting average with 26 hits, four doubles, and one home run for 13 RBIs. Kelley was also named MVC Player of the Week on February 28 for her performance in the Panther Invitational hosted by Georgia State. Kelley graduates from UNI with a master’s degree in social work and a cumulative GPA of 3.90.

